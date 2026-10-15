Salvador Sobral criticizes Cristiano Ronaldo on TV

Portuguese singer Salvador Sobral criticized Cristiano Ronaldo’s attitude within the national team during an appearance on the television program ‘La Revuelta’, hosted by David Broncano on La 1, HOLA reported. The 2017 Eurovision winner argued that the forward struggles to accept tactical decisions made by the technical staff, likening his demeanor to a “semigod” syndrome.

The Clash Over Tactical Authority in Lisbon

The conversation on ‘La Revuelta’ arrived amid intense media scrutiny regarding Cristiano Ronaldo and his relationship with Portugal manager Jorge Jesus, HOLA reported. Sobral addressed the friction directly, stating that the forward’s status should not exempt him from managerial choices. “Cristiano Ronaldo has the semigod syndrome; he finds it hard to understand that the coach decides who comes on and who doesn’t,” the singer remarked during the broadcast.

Estalló Cristiano Ronaldo!!!! https://t.co/cfTmOSvPo6 — https://x.com/AguileraSports/status/2105395265238602084

The musician also delivered a sharp piece of ironical commentary regarding the ongoing squad dynamics. “The soap opera that was set up… who would have said it would be Jorge Jesus who would end Christianity,” Sobral joked, referencing the manager’s name and the player’s moniker.

Evaluating the World Cup Campaign and Collective Play

The public commentary extends beyond studio jokes, touching on Portugal’s recent tournament outings. Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo failed to secure a victory against Colombia during the group stage of the World Cup, a tournament where the squad’s overall fluidity became a central talking point for analysts. Sobral summarized his view of the collective dynamic by stating, “At the World Cup we had ten players and a statue,” questioning the overall tactical balance on the pitch.

The tension between the player and the technical staff gained momentum after Cristiano Ronaldo left the national team concentration following disagreements over his playing time and how discussions with Jorge Jesus were handled. The forward subsequently released a statement explaining his stance, noting that the manager failed to honor agreements regarding his participation, while also apologizing for failing to acknowledge fans after a match against Congo in Group K at the Houston Stadium in Texas on June 17.

Fixture Detail Match Information Tournament Stage World Cup Group Stage (Group K) Opponent & Date vs. Congo, June 17 Venue Houston Stadium, Texas Key Incident Squad departure amid playing time disagreements

Return to Musical Pursuits

Despite generating headlines with his remarks on football governance, Sobral’s primary objective on the program was promoting his latest musical project. The artist appeared on the show to present his new album, The flower of new beginnings, closing his segment by performing the title track on the piano.

Since winning the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest with “Amar pelos dois”—composed by his sister Luísa Sobral—the performer has maintained a career defined by artistic independence and outspoken commentary on cultural and sports matters alike.