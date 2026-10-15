HEC Paris Students Block Campus to Support High School Protests

Students at HEC Paris gathered outside the entrance of the business school in solidarity with protesting high school students, reported on October 15.

The Bottom Line

Business school students at HEC Paris joined nationwide student protests, breaking traditional campus isolation to back protesting high schools.

The Student Coalition at HEC Paris

The blockade at the gates of HEC Paris represents a departure from typical campus routines. Protesting students defended their actions directly at the entrance, with participants stating, “Même ici, il existe des gens qui ont une conscience” (Even here, there are people who have a conscience), as they aligned themselves with angry high school networks.

This demonstration runs parallel to other youth movements developing nationwide. Nathanaël Combary, president of the Renouveau lycéen, recently urged the Prime Minister to meet with representatives to address ongoing grievances. Meanwhile, Édouard Geffray, Minister of National Education, promised that demands are “entendues et écoutées” (heard and listened to), though tensions remain high following localized incidents of violence and property damage.

Broadening Labor Unrest and Security Friction

The student mobilization at HEC Paris coincides with wider industrial and institutional friction across France. Transport workers have announced plans to join upcoming demonstrations, with taxi drivers staging protests to declare that “Les chauffeurs sont à bout” (Drivers are at a breaking point).

At the same time, security personnel are embroiled in separate disputes with the state. The police union Alliance filed a complaint against the state alleging “mise en danger de la vie d’autrui” (endangering the lives of others). Fabien Vanhemelryck, general secretary of the union, sharply criticized administrative hierarchies, stating that officers are treated as “chair à canon” (cannon fodder) and left without adequate protection. The union also criticized public commentary from actor Omar Sy regarding the high school protests, labeling his stance “complètement déconnecté” (completely disconnected) from operational realities on the ground.

Institutional Response and Next Steps

Government officials face overlapping demands from student organizers, transport unions, and security personnel ahead of scheduled multi-sector mobilizations. While education authorities promise engagement, security representatives continue to await internal investigative findings regarding operational injuries.

Sector Key Group / Organization Primary Action / Stated Position Higher Education HEC Paris Students Blockade and student solidarity protest at campus entrance. Secondary Education Renouveau lycéen / Student Unions Demanding direct talks with the Prime Minister regarding safety and reform. Law Enforcement Alliance Police Nationale Filing legal complaints against the state; citing officer safety concerns. Transportation Commercial Taxis and Transport Workers Demonstrating over working conditions and joining broader strike calendars.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.