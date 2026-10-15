US life insurers and mutual funds expand rate derivative books in Q2

Following a volatile first quarter in rates markets, US mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and life insurers expanded their notional positions in rate derivatives during the second quarter, as reported by Risk.net. The period also saw an increase in the number of active buy-side firms engaging with interest rate and inflation swaps, which hit notional records.

Three Strategic Takeaways for Rates Desks

Life Insurer Exposure: Life insurance companies pushed their interest rate swap books to a notional high of $1.4 trillion during Q2.

Life insurance companies pushed their interest rate swap books to a notional high of $1.4 trillion during Q2. Mutual Fund Growth: Mutual fund and ETF derivative positions expanded to $973.2 billion.

Mutual fund and ETF derivative positions expanded to $973.2 billion. Swaption Activity: Market participants piled into Euribor and Sonia swaptions.

Life Insurers Push Swap Books to Highs

The second quarter brought a shift in risk management strategies for institutional portfolios following a volatile first quarter. According to data tracked by Risk.net, life insurer interest rate swap books climbed to $1.4 trillion in notional value.

Mutual Funds and ETFs Expand Derivative Footprints

Alongside institutional insurers, vehicles also deepened their footprint in interest rate derivatives. Mutual funds and ETFs reported aggregate derivative positions growing to $973.2 billion by the close of the second quarter. This growth was accompanied by a rise in the count of active buy-side participants entering the rates books.

Market participants gravitated toward Euribor and Sonia swaptions.

Institution Type Q2 Derivative Position (Notional) Market Trend Life Insurers $1.4 Trillion New notional high Mutual Funds & ETFs $973.2 Billion Expanded active buy-side participation

Derivative Volumes Test Infrastructure Resilience

As mutual funds pile into Euribor and Sonia swaptions, counterparty credit risk management remains a primary focus for risk officers.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.