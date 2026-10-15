Online Master of Social Work MSW Degree Program UMaine Online

The University of Maine offers an online Master of Social Work program designed to develop self-aware, ethically grounded professionals committed to dismantling oppression and advancing social change. Delivered primarily online with required synchronous classes and cohort-based Saturday meetings in Orono, Maine, the curriculum partners with diverse rural communities to foster inclusive practice.

The Bottom Line

Program Structure: The curriculum combines asynchronous online coursework with synchronous internship seminars and in-person cohort meetings held twice per semester in Orono, Maine.

The curriculum combines asynchronous online coursework with synchronous internship seminars and in-person cohort meetings held twice per semester in Orono, Maine. Advanced Standing Track: Qualified students possessing a Bachelor of Social Work earned within the last seven years can complete the degree across 42 credits in two years.

Qualified students possessing a Bachelor of Social Work earned within the last seven years can complete the degree across 42 credits in two years. Geographic Scope: Field internships require qualifying partner organizations located within convenient geographic proximity across Maine, New Hampshire, or Vermont.

Curriculum Architecture and Advanced Standing Pathways

The online Master of Social Work program structures its academic path around distinct entry requirements and credit distributions. Traditional enrollees complete a 57-credit requirement spanning three years. Conversely, the Advanced Standing track permits qualified applicants who hold a Bachelor of Social Work earned within the preceding seven years to finish the curriculum via 42 credits in two years.

Students admitted through the Advanced Standing pathway initiate their coursework during the summer term. This initial phase requires completing three 2-credit bridge courses designed to transition students directly into the Specialized Year. Furthermore, students who matriculated prior to the Fall 2026 term must consult directly with their assigned academic advisors regarding applicable graduation requirements.

Asynchronous Learning and In-Person Cohort Integration

While the program utilizes an online format, it incorporates specific in-person and real-time attendance mandates. The majority of coursework proceeds asynchronously, allowing students to complete assignments independently. However, instruction also features synchronous sessions, notably during internship seminar classes where students attend simultaneous virtual meetings.

Complementing the digital environment, physical cohort meetings take place on Saturdays twice each semester at the University of Maine campus in Orono, Maine. These gatherings establish a learning community designed to facilitate peer collaboration and direct faculty interaction. Additionally, university faculty conduct mandatory site visits to student internship locations at least once per semester.

Field Placement Logistics Across Northern New England

Practical training forms a core component of the social work curriculum, governed by specific regional boundaries. The internship component requires placement within qualifying organizations located geographically convenient to students in Maine, New Hampshire, or Vermont.

UMaine Online outlines that these regional partnerships focus specifically on addressing systemic injustices and supporting rural communities. Meanwhile, institutions such as Chamberlain University manage separate institutional accreditations through bodies like the Higher Learning Commission and the Council on Social Work Education’s Board of Accreditation for their respective programs.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.