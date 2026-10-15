San Diego Inflation Hits 4.7% in September

San Diego County’s inflation rate surged to 4.7% in September, marking its highest rate in nearly three years and claiming the second-highest rate in the nation, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. Driven primarily by a dramatic spike in fuel costs and compounding tariff pressures, the region’s jump from 2.7% in July outpaces the national average of 3.7% and matches economic levels not seen locally since November 2023.

San Diego metro, which includes all of the county, trails only urban Hawaii, which registered an inflation rate of 5.2% for the same period. Prices climbed across nearly every consumer category locally, though motor fuel spearheaded the increase with a 30.6% annual rise, according to data released Wednesday.

Global Conflicts and California’s Refinery Bottlenecks

The cost at the pump stems directly from prolonged disruptions in the Middle East. Oil prices have been elevated since the onset of the Iran conflict, which has limited exports and escalated toward the end of summer as Iran and its backed rebel groups targeted critical pipelines, threatened or blocked shipping lanes and attacked oil tankers.

California markets face unique regional burdens alongside international supply shocks. The state contends with a lack of refineries and relies on a more expensive summer-blend gasoline. Even with these recurring local hurdles, a 30.6% annual fuel increase represents one of the largest annual rises in San Diego history. Past notable precedents include 1980, when motor fuel jumped 38.4% over twelve months in the wake of the Iran Revolution and its subsequent war with Iraq, as well as 2022, when annual oil prices climbed 32.3% due to surging demand as numerous COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

Tariffs and Supply Chain Pressures Compound Costs

Higher fuel expenses, particularly a national 72% surge in diesel prices, create a domino effect across the supply chain. Alan Gin, an economist at the University of San Diego, explained that transporting everything from food to clothing becomes significantly more expensive, directly translating to elevated prices for consumers.

“Diesel is up (72%) nationally and that translates into higher shipping costs, which contributes to the price of items going up,” Gin said. “And then you add to that the tariff situation. Some tariffs have been struck down, but President (Trump) keeps imposing more.”

Current federal trade policies add another layer of friction to consumer goods. Active measures include a 50% tariff on Canada for some goods, like dairy products, tariffs of up to 25% on many technology-related items on China, and 25% tariffs on Brazil footwear, machinery, ethanol, and sugar.

How Local Households and Businesses Absorb the Surge

The Bureau of Labor Statistics noted that San Diego County inflation rose 2% from July to September, marking its biggest two-month rise since March 2022, when a rise in housing prices was the main factor. This rapid acceleration leaves residents with less money to spend on other items, threatening the broader local economy.

Restaurants face particular vulnerability as cash-strapped locals pull back on discretionary luxuries. Dining out has already grown more expensive, with the federal “food away from home” category—encompassing sit-down restaurants, fast food joints and vending machines—rising 2.9% annually in September.

Expenditure Category San Diego Annual Change Motor Fuel (Unleaded Regular) +30% Motor Fuel (Unleaded Midgrade) +28.7% Motor Fuel (Unleaded Premium) +28% Fruits and Vegetables +7.1% Transportation Costs +7% Dairy Products +5.2% Apparel +3.6% Medical Care +3.2% Shelter (Rent & Equivalents) +2.5% Cereals and Bakery Products -2.6%

Excluding unpredictable energy and food expenses from the calculation, core inflation reached 3.8% in San Diego County, which sits above the 2.6% national norm. Nationally, inflation was highest in the Northeast and Midwest, both at 4.2%. It was followed by the South and West, both up 3.4%.