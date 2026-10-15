Ukraine has officially abandoned its three-day pause on strikes against Russian oil refineries, marking a volatile escalation in a conflict already strained by shifting geopolitical alliances. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the decision on Thursday, declaring, “The block is out. We’re done,” in an interview with the Financial Times. The move follows a surge of frustration in Kyiv over what officials describe as a “dangerous” withdrawal of American support, specifically regarding intelligence sharing and the functionality of the Starshield satellite network.

Ryazan Refinery Hit as Truce Collapses

The resumption of hostilities manifested in a significant drone strike on the Ryazan oil refinery, located approximately 180 kilometers south of Moscow. According to the Russian defence ministry, the facility—owned by Rosneft that accounts for almost 5% of Russia’s total oil refining throughput—sustained fire damage after being targeted by a large-scale drone operation. The Ryazan governor, Pavel Malkov, confirmed that emergency services were assessing the damage while school operations in two districts were suspended. This strike serves as the first Ukrainian attack on a Russian energy facility since President Donald Trump announced a unilateral “energy ceasefire” last Sunday.

Intelligence Gaps and the Starshield Controversy

Zelenskyy’s frustration centers on a perceived betrayal by the United States. Following Trump’s attempts to lower energy costs, Kyiv officials reported a decline in the intelligence warnings typically provided by Washington. This information deficit has been compounded by technical restrictions on Starshield, the military-grade iteration of Elon Musk’s SpaceX satellite internet. While a source in the Ukrainian defense ministry confirmed that functionality for mobile units was restored by Thursday morning, the temporary throttle hampered battlefield communications and the interception of Russian drones.

Photo: Al Jazeera

Musk, a staunch ally of Trump, addressed the situation on social media by stating that decisions regarding the satellite network’s limitations remain under the purview of the U.S. military and the president. Musk further remarked that it was “time for Zelensky to go,” escalating the public friction between the two figures. While Trump has denied that the U.S. has curtailed intelligence sharing, the timing of the slowdown—coinciding with a Russian drone offensive that saw over 850 drones fill Ukrainian skies since midnight Thursday—has left Kyiv officials questioning the reliability of their partner.

Pressure Tactics in the Shadow of Peace Talks

Officials suggested that the recent U.S. maneuvers are likely intended to force Kyiv toward the negotiating table. By curbing defensive capabilities and striking deals to buy Russian diesel, the U.S. appears to be applying leverage. Zelenskyy, who met with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and King Charles in London this week, has remained defiant, stating that fighting without consistent U.S. assistance is “very difficult.”

Photo: Financial Times

“This politically is not simple, because everybody will want to ask how it can be when some people are surviving, fighting, dying – and you make . . . business with the guys with such aggression,” Zelenskyy told the Financial Times.

The Uncertain Path Toward Winter

As winter approaches, the stakes for Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and its ability to retaliate have never been higher. While Kyiv has expressed a willingness to pause strikes on Russian refineries again, the condition remains tied to the delivery of critical defensive hardware, such as Patriot interceptor systems. The White House has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the accusation of withheld intelligence or the collapse of the energy ceasefire. With the Kremlin continuing its own strikes on Ukraine’s power grid, the window for diplomatic concessions appears to be narrowing as both sides prepare for a long, grueling winter.

Ukraine resumes attacks on Russian oil refineries

What do you think is the ultimate goal of the current U.S. pressure campaign—is it a genuine attempt to lower global energy costs, or a strategy to force a territorial compromise?