Sheamus Passes Away Unexpectedly at University Hospital Limerick

Sheamus, late of Krups Engineering, passed away unexpectedly on October 12, 2026, at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by his loving family and friends. He resided at Clansfort Terrace, Janesboro, Limerick.

What to Know About the Limerick Services

Sheamus passed away unexpectedly on October 12, 2026, at University Hospital Limerick.

Reposing takes place at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street, on Thursday, October 15, from 5 pm to 6.30 pm.

Requiem Mass will be held on Friday, October 16, at 11 am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, followed by burial in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery Extension.

Arrangements at Thompson’s Funeral Home and Our Lady Queen of Peace Church

The beloved husband of the late Aileen, Sheamus was predeceased by his parents, Paddy and Peg, as well as his brother John, sister Anne, and brother Eugene. He is survived by his heartbroken brother Pat, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours, and special friends.

Mourners can pay their respects during the reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home on Thomas Street. The gathering is scheduled for Thursday, October 15, running from 5 pm to 6.30 pm.

Funeral Details and Memorial Contributions

The funeral cortege will arrive at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church on Friday, October 16. The Requiem Mass is set for 11am, with a live stream available for those unable to attend in person. Following the mass, the burial will take place in the Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery Extension.

Family flowers only have been requested by the family. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to direct donations to the Irish Heart Foundation.