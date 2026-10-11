James Lowell Anderson Passes Away at 62 in Pikeville

James Lowell Anderson, a 62-year-old resident known for his outgoing personality, cherished family life, and passion for his Harley Davidson motorcycle, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at the Pikeville Medical Center.

Life, Legacy, and Family Ties in Pike County

Born on July 9, 1964, James Lowell Anderson was the loving son of Eldee Anderson and the late Fairy (Murphy) Anderson. Throughout his life, he cultivated a reputation as an outgoing and cheerful man who brought his distinct personality into every room he entered. In his younger years, he found recreation in boating and fishing. As time progressed, he developed a deep aspiration to own a motorcycle, ultimately fulfilling his dream of acquiring a Harley Davidson.

James was a proud father and grandfather who centered much of his life around his family. Those left to mourn his passing include his father, Eldee Anderson; his children, Peyton (Cassidy) Anderson, Brady Anderson, Haley Anderson, and Ashlea Fitchpatrick; and his brother, Darrell (Debbie) Anderson, along with his sister, Connie (Jim) Webb. He was preceded in death by his mother and his two brothers, Gregory and Bennie Anderson. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Nancy Anderson and Sheliah Anderson, and a special niece whom he considered a sister, Spreng Foley, alongside his grandchildren, Arya Jade and Canaan.

Family Member / Associate Relationship to James Lowell Anderson Eldee Anderson Father Peyton, Brady, Haley, Ashlea Children Darrell Anderson & Connie Webb Siblings Arya Jade & Canaan Grandchildren

Funeral Services and Memorial Arrangements

Visitation is scheduled for Monday, October 12, 2026, from 12:00 – 1:00 P.M. at the Gabriel Church of Christ in Kimper, KY. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 P.M. at the same location, with Pastor Joe Horne officiating the service. Following the funeral, burial will take place at the Ohlan & Marie Justice Cemetery in Kimper, Kentucky. Friends & family will serve as Pallbearers. The Jones & West Funeral Home is honored to serve the Anderson Family.

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