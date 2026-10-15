Tale Torjussen Discusses Single Life on Podcast

Norwegian actor and influencer Tale Torjussen opened up about her single status in the podcast Råning med Tone, revealing that she has been unattached for two years while seeking a partner who shares her core values.

The Bottom Line

Tale Torjussen confirmed she has been single for two years during an appearance on the podcast Råning med Tone.

The 21-year-old actor and dancer stated that she takes a long time to fall for people and prefers meeting partners organically in real life.

Dagbladet reported that Torjussen’s manager was contacted for comment regarding her recent media statements but has not yet responded.

Two Years Out of the Dating Market

The 21-year-old entertainment figure has seen her career expand rapidly since her television debut in 2019 as a fourteen-year-old in the NRK series Klassen. Subsequent appearances in reality and competition formats such as Kompani Lauritzen, VGS, and Skal vi danse brought wider public recognition, culminating in a victory on the latter dance program alongside professional partner Antonio Careri. Despite professional momentum and high-profile media visibility—including a summer cover appearance for Elle alongside peers Leah Isadora Behn, Frida Seemann, and Julie Fiala—her personal life remains quiet.

Addressing her relationship status on the podcast Råning med Tone, Torjussen explained her deliberate approach to romance. “On a general level, I’m quite comfortable just being alone. Or, I think it’s wicked nice with a boyfriend, but I think I’m someone who takes a long time to fall for people. I’m not someone who falls in love quickly,” she said.

What Torjussen Seeks in a Partner

Refining her perspective on companionship, Torjussen noted that the primary absence she feels in single life is the simple comfort of having “her person.” When discussing the criteria for a future partner, she emphasized character over superficial traits.

“I am very concerned with values, not interested in someone who is ‘full of themselves,’ and it has to be someone you have a really good time with. I feel like that’s a standard answer, but it’s so important,” Torjussen stated.

Earlier in the year, during an appearance on the podcast Chit Chat, Torjussen admitted that she rarely initiates dating activity, remarking that she considers dates pleasant but infrequent occurrences. She reaffirmed her preference for traditional, offline romantic encounters rather than digital matchmaking.

Project / Milestone Context / Achievement Klassen (2019) Television debut on NRK at age fourteen playing the role of Amalie. Skal vi danse Won the dance competition alongside professional partner Antonio Careri. Elle Magazine (Summer) Featured on the cover alongside Leah Isadora Behn, Frida Seemann, and Julie Fiala.

Unanswered Questions and Management Silence

Dagbladet contacted Torjussens manager following her recent podcast disclosures to verify details regarding her upcoming professional schedule and media appearances, but the inquiry remains unanswered.

With ongoing public interest driven by her presence in high-profile social circles and television projects, Torjussen continues to balance intensive career demands with a cautious, unhurried approach to her personal life.