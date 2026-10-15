Orionid Meteor Shower Peaks in October With Halley’s Comet Dust

Meteor watchers across the Czech Republic can spot the Orionid meteor shower peaking during the night of October 21 to October 22, 2026, tn.nova.cz reported. The celestial display originates from dust left behind by Halley’s Comet.

Conditions for Observing Orionids in October 2026

Astronomers in Opava outlined the viewing timeline for the upcoming event. Maximum activity this year coincides with a waxing moon phase. That moon sets around midnight on nights surrounding the peak, leaving dark skies that create favorable viewing conditions, according to tn.nova.cz.

Observers do not need binoculars or telescopes to track the meteors. Experts suggest traveling to the darkest possible location, relaxing in a comfortable position, and giving eyes roughly 30 minutes to adjust to the dark.

Photographing the Halley’s Comet Debris Stream

Capturing the meteors on camera requires a tripod and a wide-angle camera capable of long exposures. Photographers must set a higher sensitivity, focus the lens on infinity, and point the equipment toward any section of the sky.

Shooters need to repeat the process continuously until a meteor enters the frame. Hourly frequencies typically range from five to ten meteors, though rarer bright fireballs can occasionally streak across the atmosphere.

Peak Viewing Times and Fireball Frequency

The shower reaches its highest intensity around 3:00 AM, making that hour the most productive window for stargazers. Activity remains sparse compared to intense summer showers, but bright bolides occasionally punctuate the slow rate.

Previous displays, such as the Perseids observed in August 2026, brought similar nighttime spectacles to the region. Observers wait for the October peak to test their camera gear against the debris trail of Halley’s Comet.