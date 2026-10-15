Zelensky annuncia la ripresa degli attacchi alle raffinerie

Gli Stati Uniti hanno proposto di sbloccare asset sovrani russi congelati trasferendoli in un veicolo finanziario, un piano respinto dai delegati europei a Miami, mentre Volodymyr Zelensky ha annunciato la ripresa degli attacchi contro le raffinerie di petrolio russe.

The diplomatic maneuvering unfolded during meetings in Miami, where American negotiators laid out a framework to unlock portions of Russia’s frozen sovereign assets. The proposal involved shifting these funds into a financial vehicle under the supervision of Washington. European delegates rejected the plan.

At the same time, the geopolitical situation shifted on the ground. Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed an end to a three-day pause in Ukrainian operations targeting Russian energy infrastructure. Speaking to journalist Piers Morgan, Zelensky revealed that he supported a proposed energy truce—which envisioned both sides halting strikes on refineries and power grids—even though he had no prior knowledge of it before it was aired.

The cessation failed to halt Russian bombardments. Zelensky ha evidenziato che, mentre Kyiv ha sospeso gli attacchi per tre giorni, le forze russe hanno continuato a colpire le infrastrutture energetiche e del gas dell’Ucraina, portando a raid che a Kropyvnytskyi hanno causato tre vittime e a Pavlohrad hanno provocato incendi in abitazioni private, come riportato dal Kyiv Independent.

The Clash Over Energy Infrastructure and Sanctions

Frustrated by the breakdown of the energy moratorium and what he termed a dangerous reduction in intelligence sharing from the United States, alongside the weakening of the Starlink satellite internet service, Zelensky delivered a warning to the Financial Times. “The stop (agli attacchi alle raffinerie) is finished. We have closed it,” he declared, signaling a return to strikes against Russian oil facilities.

Photo: Il Fatto Quotidiano

The resumption of refinery raids aligns with the stance articulated by European officials in Brussels. Arriving at a European Council summit, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas argued that crippling Moscow’s revenue streams remains the path to ending the conflict. “The majority of Russian funding for the war comes from oil proceeds,” Kallas stated. “We must strangle Russia, not Ukraine, to push it to put an end to this war.”

Photo: Il Sole 24 ORE

While European leadership works on the 22nd package of sanctions—following the adoption of 1,600 new entries in sanction lists—analysts are divided on the diplomatic trajectory. Commenting on the proposals, the director of Limes, Lucio Caracciolo, suggested on Otto e Mezzo that the discussions regarding oil supplies primarily carry symbolic weight. Caracciolo characterized the maneuvers as an attempt to close the Ukrainian conflict in a manner favorable for Putin and less painful for Trump, while warning of the risk of a deep crisis for Ukraine during the winter.

Actor / Institution Key Policy Position Recent Action United States Proposing negotiated settlements and financial vehicles Suggested unlocking and transferring frozen Russian sovereign assets during Miami talks. European Union Prioritizing economic isolation of Moscow Rejected the U.S. asset-unblocking plan while advancing new sanctions packages. Ukraine Resuming targeted retaliation against energy grids Ended a three-day pause on refinery strikes following continuous Russian bombardments.

As winter approaches, the divergence between the push for diplomatic compromises involving asset transfers and the commitment to maintaining financial pressure highlights the fractures within the Western coalition. With Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries resumed and energy infrastructure remaining a target on both sides, the prospect of a negotiated settlement remains distant.