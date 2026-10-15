Jordan Wins 13 Medals at the Arab Cycling Championship in Syria

The Jordan national cycling teams secured 13 medals—comprising four golds, five silvers, and four bronzes—at the Arab Cycling Championship in Syria, according to almamlakatv.com. The performance highlights a competitive showing across multiple age categories during the regional competition hosted in Syria.

Gold Medals and Team Victories

The four gold medals for Jordan were earned through several standout performances in team and individual events. The junior team claimed gold in the team time trial, represented by Abdulrahman Al-Sharman, Hamada Al-Khanaizreh, Adam Qawook, and Mohammad Al-Khalidi. In the individual road race for juniors, the gold went to a squad comprising Mohammad Al-Khalidi, Adam Qawook, Hamada Al-Khanaizreh, Abdulrahman Al-Sharman, Abdulrahman Al-Barq, and Youssef Hojarat. Additionally, Mahmoud Al-Saudi secured gold in the under-23 men’s individual time trial, while Mohammad Al-Saudi captured gold in the mountain biking event for the same age category.

Photo: الإمارات اليوم

Silver and Bronze Contributions

Jordan’s five silver medals came from Seema Abdel-Jaber in the junior women’s individual road race, Adam Qawook in the junior men’s individual road race, and Mohammad Al-Saudi in the men’s mountain biking competition. Seema Abdel-Jaber also added a silver in the junior women’s team time trial, alongside a silver won by the youth team in the individual road race, which featured Fahad Bazian, Hamza Al-Shaar, Kazem Al-Barq, Thabet Abu Ashour, and Abdulrahman Khorsheh. Meanwhile, the four bronze medals were earned by Abdulrahman Al-Sharman in the junior men’s individual time trial, Hamada Al-Khanaizreh in the junior men’s individual road race, Fahad Bazian in the youth individual road race, and Youssef Hojarat in the junior mountain biking events. UAE cyclist Saif Al-Malawi secured the silver medal by finishing the race in 2:07:40, while Jordan’s Fahad Bazian took third place and the bronze medal with a time of 2:09:12. Kamoka placed 16th in the Arab Cycling Championship.

Photo: https://emirates24.net/

Emirati Campaign and Regional Totals

The national cycling team returned from the Arab Championship in Syria with a total haul of 29 medals, consisting of 16 golds, 9 silvers, and 4 bronzes. These medals were distributed across men’s and women’s competitions, under-23, youth, and junior categories, alongside the mixed team relay.