Jordan Wins 13 Medals at the Arab Cycling Championship in Syria

The Jordan national cycling teams secured 13 medals—comprising four golds, five silvers, and four bronzes—at the Arab Cycling Championship in Syria, according to almamlakatv.com. The performance highlights a competitive showing across multiple age categories during the regional competition hosted in Syria.
Gold Medals and Team Victories
The four gold medals for Jordan were earned through several standout performances in team and individual events. The junior team claimed gold in the team time trial, represented by Abdulrahman Al-Sharman, Hamada Al-Khanaizreh, Adam Qawook, and Mohammad Al-Khalidi. In the individual road race for juniors, the gold went to a squad comprising Mohammad Al-Khalidi, Adam Qawook, Hamada Al-Khanaizreh, Abdulrahman Al-Sharman, Abdulrahman Al-Barq, and Youssef Hojarat. Additionally, Mahmoud Al-Saudi secured gold in the under-23 men’s individual time trial, while Mohammad Al-Saudi captured gold in the mountain biking event for the same age category.
Silver and Bronze Contributions
Jordan’s five silver medals came from Seema Abdel-Jaber in the junior women’s individual road race, Adam Qawook in the junior men’s individual road race, and Mohammad Al-Saudi in the men’s mountain biking competition. Seema Abdel-Jaber also added a silver in the junior women’s team time trial, alongside a silver won by the youth team in the individual road race, which featured Fahad Bazian, Hamza Al-Shaar, Kazem Al-Barq, Thabet Abu Ashour, and Abdulrahman Khorsheh. Meanwhile, the four bronze medals were earned by Abdulrahman Al-Sharman in the junior men’s individual time trial, Hamada Al-Khanaizreh in the junior men’s individual road race, Fahad Bazian in the youth individual road race, and Youssef Hojarat in the junior mountain biking events. UAE cyclist Saif Al-Malawi secured the silver medal by finishing the race in 2:07:40, while Jordan’s Fahad Bazian took third place and the bronze medal with a time of 2:09:12. Kamoka placed 16th in the Arab Cycling Championship.
Emirati Campaign and Regional Totals
The national cycling team returned from the Arab Championship in Syria with a total haul of 29 medals, consisting of 16 golds, 9 silvers, and 4 bronzes. These medals were distributed across men’s and women’s competitions, under-23, youth, and junior categories, alongside the mixed team relay.
Emirates Cycling Federation President Mansour Bu Obaiba stated to
Emarat Al Youm:
We are proud of what the heroes of the UAE have presented in the Arab Championship, and of the high spirit they showed throughout the competitions, and this achievement came as a result of the commitment of male and female players to training, and their keenness to provide their best, alongside the efforts of the technical and administrative staff who worked to prepare and support them. He added:
What pleases us is the extension of the distinguished results to various categories, which gives us confidence in the base of players that we are working to develop. We want this presence to continue, and for every male and female player to possess the ambition and ability to compete, with the realization that maintaining success requires more work and discipline. Bu Obaiba also described the championship as an important station to evaluate the team’s readiness and gain experience through competition, emphasizing that the value of participation goes beyond medals to identifying strengths and points that need development, helping technical staff determine priorities for the coming phase. He noted:
Triumph makes us happy, but it increases our responsibility, and we must build on what has been achieved, review performance, and benefit from the tournament experience, so we can continue progress. Our ambition is for current successes to become a fixed base from which we launch toward better results in continental and international championships. He praised the achievements of the women’s team, considering them a reflection of the development of Emirati women’s cycling and providing rising players with role models capable of encouraging them to practice the sport, commit to training, and strive to represent the country. He concluded by saying that the team’s champions deserve appreciation for their sincerity and fatigue, thanking everyone who contributed to this achievement, and affirming the continuation of work with team spirit and supporting the players’ ambitions so that raising the UAE flag remains a goal that unites everyone in every participation.
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