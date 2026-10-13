Home » World » Is Zelensky right to say data centre strikes have taken down Russian bots

Ukrainian drones struck three Yandex data centers in Russia between October 8 and October 11, 2026, causing widespread internet outages and leading to speculation about impacts on Russian online activities.

Ukrainian Strikes Target Yandex Data Centers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy linked the attacks to retaliation for Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure, stating, We always respond in kind. The U.S. and European allies have not issued public criticism of the attacks, though the European Parliament’s Tomáš Zdechovský observed a connection between the strikes and a decline in activity around Germany’s far-right AfD party, saying, If confirmed, this is telling: Russian data centres get hit, and online activity around AfD suddenly plummets. Mezha reported that mentions of the AfD fell by 19.3%, the CDU by 17.8%, the SPD by 36.8%, and the Greens by 28.6%.

Another strike on a Russian oil refinery in Omsk – one of the major refineries – as well as on the Ukhta oil refinery, 1,900 kilometers from Ukraine’s state border. The target in Ukhta was hit by An-196 RS drones, which can fly about 2,500 kilometers, while FP-6 drones (modified… pic.twitter.com/zjQk3nutVS — https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/2108509610990579862

The attacks also disrupted digital services in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, revealing the region’s reliance on Russian-based infrastructure. According to Yandex, Kazakh users’ personal data continued to be stored within Kazakhstan, but the outages affected taxi, delivery, and other digital services across Central Asia.

Debating the Impact on Russian Bots

Ukrainian drone strikes on Yandex data centers also raised speculation about their effect on Moscow’s disinformation efforts ahead of the U.S. midterms. Newsweek noted that Russian bot traffic dropped dramatically following the strikes, prompting questions about whether the outages would hurt Russia’s reported disinformation campaigns. U.S. intelligence agencies are tracking efforts by Moscow and other adversaries to interfere in the midterm elections on November 3, according to the outlet.

🔥 Ukrainian strikes on Russian data centers just exposed something bigger than infrastructure damage: a global disinformation machine running on Russian servers.Ukrainian Armed Forces hit three Russian data centers in response to Russian strikes on its own infrastructure.… pic.twitter.com/A1EfvJYtU1 — https://x.com/armyinformcomua/status/2109590723506925699

Implications for Russia’s Digital Infrastructure

The attacks exposed vulnerabilities in Russia’s reliance on domestic data centers. The Yarovaya laws require companies to store user data within Russia, limiting alternatives. Yandex’s network traffic plunge to 30% for Cloud and 63% for LLC, as reported by NetBlocks, highlighted the fragility of Russia’s digital ecosystem.

A fire that destroys GPU clusters built for training large language models is a years-long setback, said Tech Insider, citing industry experts. The company’s concentration of two of its three AI supercomputers at a single site in Sasovo made it a strategic target, according to the outlet.

Photo: Ars Technica

Unanswered Questions and Ongoing Concerns

Despite the reported traffic drops, no definitive evidence links the strikes to the shutdown of specific bot networks. The data instead pointed to a general drop in activity over the weekend, with no evidence that Russian disinformation accounts disappeared or their activity was meaningfully affected. U24 cited German tech publication t3n’s report of a similar plunge—bot traffic dropping to about 0.4% of the previous week’s level before bouncing back to around 20% later in the day on October 11.

The strikes also intersected with political tensions, as President Donald Trump called for Ukraine to replace Zelenskyy just hours after the Vladimir attack. Zelenskyy has not backed down from the strikes, stating, We continue to respond to Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, and we’re doing so with high precision.

If confirmed, this is telling: Russian data centres get hit, and online activity around AfD suddenly plummets. 📉So much talk about German patriotism… then the connection from Russia goes down. 🤔🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/hEPJkIVtA3 — https://x.com/TomasZdechovsky/status/2109328777452962127

As the war escalates, the strikes on Yandex highlight the growing role of cyber and digital infrastructure in modern conflict. It is unclear whether the attacks mark a tactical victory for Ukraine or signal an escalation of the war. The fallout from the strikes continues to ripple across Russia’s digital landscape, with uncertain implications for both national security and economic stability.

Ukraine hits another Yandex data center in Russia and Cloudflare data shows Russian bot traffic dropping dramatically. Might have an impact right before the November elections. pic.twitter.com/63wbnScfYI — https://x.com/jamiedupree/status/2109270946112741405