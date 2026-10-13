Banyana Banyana Steal commanding 4-0 win over Madagascar in 2nd leg

Banyana Banyana head into this evening’s Olympic qualifier return leg against Madagascar with a commanding 4-0 aggregate lead, aiming to secure their path toward the 2028 Los Angeles Games. The South African national women’s football team delivered a dominant display in last Friday’s opening encounter, held at the Free State Stadium, to put themselves in a strong position for the second fixture.

The first leg, which saw forward Ronnel Donnelly secure a hat-trick, was played behind closed doors at the request of the Madagascar federation, which had been unable to secure a suitable venue in their home country. Despite the lack of an audience, the South African side maintained their tactical focus, with defender Antonio Maponya highlighting the importance of the clean sheet as a major takeaway from the opening match.

Building on the first-leg momentum

The upcoming match serves a dual purpose for coach Desiree Ellis’s squad. Beyond the immediate goal of advancing in the qualifiers, the team is utilizing this period to refine their tactical approach ahead of a scheduled tournament in November. Maponya noted that the squad is focused on maintaining consistency and executing their game plan as they look to return to the global sporting stage after missing the last two Olympic iterations.

Olympics Qualifier | Banyana look beyond second leg vs. Madagascar

The performance in the first leg also provided an opportunity for squad rotation, with several players stepping into the lineup to prove their readiness. Maponya emphasized that the healthy competition for places has driven the team’s collective performance, noting that players who have not featured regularly are working to reach the level of the established starters. “It shows that everyone wants to do well and that everybody is raising their hand,” Maponya said.

The impact of home support in Bloemfontein

The return to the Free State Stadium marks a significant moment for the team, as it is their first time playing in the province in eight years. Unlike the silent atmosphere of the first leg, this evening’s match is expected to be played in front of a crowd, a factor the players believe will provide a tangible lift to their performance.

Interview with Desiree Ellis | South Africa vs Madagascar | Olympic Qualifier | Banyana Banyana

Maponya reflected on the contrast between the two environments, noting that while the silence of the first leg allowed for easier communication between teammates and coaches, the presence of fans adds a vital energy to the match. “I think we’re going to play much better because we’ll be having support. When we played during the weekend, it was very quiet in the stadium. We could hear our voices on the field and the coaches talking to us, but now, knowing that there’s going to be a crowd behind us, it’s going to motivate us to play even better than we did last week,” she explained.

The defender also praised the quality of the playing surface and the facilities at the stadium, adding that the team feels energized by the prospect of playing on home soil once more. As the team prepares for the 6pm kickoff, the focus remains on maintaining the defensive discipline that characterized their opening performance. With a four-goal lead, Banyana Banyana will look to complete the job and move one step closer to their ambitions for Los Angeles 2028.

Interview with Antonia Maponya | South Africa vs Madagascar | Olympic Qualifier | Banyana Banyana