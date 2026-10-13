Lyon Recruitment Event: Le Village des Recruteurs Lyon to Offer Job Matching Service

Lyon’s Economic Engine Demands Fresh Talent

Lyon, France’s second-largest economic powerhouse, is fueling an active job market. Across finance, industry, healthcare, and retail, companies are locked in a persistent hunt for new staff. To bridge the gap, Le Village des Recruteurs is returning to the Rhône-Alpes region on October 22 to 23, 2026, aiming to bypass traditional hiring friction by connecting active candidates directly with decision-makers.

Building on a Proven Recruitment Track Record

The event arrives with significant momentum. Organizers report that previous editions drew 4,976 participants across 13 distinct economic sectors. The demographic data reflects this broad appeal: professionals with three to eight years of experience made up 19% of the participant pool. These candidates engaged with employers from a wide array of fields, including finance, insurance, commerce, public service, hospitality, heavy industry, real estate, energy, construction, logistics, healthcare, IT, pharmaceuticals, and security.

Streamlining the Search Through Targeted Services

For firms lacking the bandwidth to staff a physical booth, the event is introducing La Semaine des Recruteurs. This service offloads the heavy lifting to specialists who curate candidate portfolios and schedule interviews. Employers enter the process only when it is time to meet pre-vetted applicants face-to-face, with the service backed by a performance guarantee tied to minimum candidate thresholds.

PROMAN recrute à Lyon – Le Village des recruteurs de Lyon – Bien plus qu'un forum emploi

Institutional Ties Anchor the Hiring Pipeline

The fair’s stability relies on deep-rooted partnerships with regional employment agencies. France Travail, APEC, the Lyon Mission Locale, Cap Emploi Rhône, and the CCI Lyon Métropole provide a continuous, qualified talent pipeline. Supported by targeted local media campaigns and official delegations, these collaborations solidify the event’s status as a cornerstone of Lyon’s employment ecosystem.