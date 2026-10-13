Christopher Nolan’s ‘Odyssey’ Becomes South Korea’s Highest-Grossing Foreign Film

Chris Nolan’s ‘Odyssey’ surpasses ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ as South Korea’s highest-grossing foreign film, as premium formats redefine box office economics.

Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey has become the nation’s highest-grossing foreign film with 138,841,317,980 won in revenue, outpacing 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water (137.9 billion won). With 12,188,631 viewers, it ranks fifth in attendance, highlighting a shift in how theaters monetize blockbusters. The film’s success hinges on premium formats like IMAX, where 14.2% of attendees paid 22.6% of total revenue, underscoring a new era of theatrical value.

How ‘Odyssey’ Outperformed ‘Avatar’—Without the Bigger Crowds

Odyssey’s financial dominance stems from being the first feature film shot entirely with IMAX film cameras, offering an experience that commands premium pricing. At approximately 11,391 won per viewer, its average ticket price outpaces Avengers: Endgame’s approximately 8,787 won by 30%, reflecting a market willing to pay more for spectacle. CJ CGV data reveals 1.73 million IMAX attendees generated 31.3 billion won, with some theaters seeing black-market reselling issues.

The Bottom Line

Revenue vs. Attendance: Odyssey leads in earnings (138.8 billion won) but ranks 5th in viewership (12,188,631).

Odyssey leads in earnings (138.8 billion won) but ranks 5th in viewership (12,188,631). IMAX Impact: 14.2% of attendees drove 22.6% of total revenue, with 31.3 billion won from premium tickets alone.

14.2% of attendees drove 22.6% of total revenue, with 31.3 billion won from premium tickets alone. Industry Shift: Theaters now prioritize high-margin formats, signaling a pivot from quantity to quality.

Streaming Wars and the Premium Paradox

While Odyssey thrives in theaters, the industry is using special formats as a way to differentiate from OTT services.

Odyssey has maintained its run at the CGV Yongsan IPark Mall IMAX theater for over two months, securing long-term demand beyond the initial opening period.

Box Office vs. Cultural Capital: A New Benchmark

Film Revenue (KRW) Viewership Odyssey 138,841,317,980 12,188,631 Avatar: The Way of Water 137.9 billion –

The Road Ahead: Premium Formats or Peril?

Despite the success, special formats carry risks. They require high facility investment and maintenance costs, and rely on a steady supply of large-scale works. If blockbusters concentrate demand, it could weaken the competitiveness of general theaters and small-to-medium films. Because special formats have different structures and equipment than general theaters, they often have fewer seats, and if utilization rates fall, the cost burden falls on the theaters.

Odyssey’s success shows the theater industry shifting from growth centered on audience numbers to increasing revenue per audience member.