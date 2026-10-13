Tony Blair Joins Skydance as Advisor to Larry Ellison’s $110bn Hollywood Giant

Former British Sir Tony Blair has secured a high-profile advisory role with Skydance, the media conglomerate helmed by David Ellison. Confirmed late Tuesday night, the appointment follows the finalization of a massive merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery, positioning Blair as a strategic consultant for the $110 billion entity.

The Stakes of the Skydance Expansion

Tony Blair joins the Skydance board as an advisor, further diversifying a post-Downing Street portfolio that already spans global consultancy and Middle Eastern policy work.

The newly formed media giant, led by David Ellison, now controls major assets including HBO, CNN, CBS, and the Harry Potter and Batman franchises.

The merger comes with a significant $80 billion debt load, with the company facing pressure to execute on ambitious production targets and deal with complex geopolitical ties.

A New Chapter in the Ellison Media Empire

The appointment of Sir Tony Blair to the Skydance board marks a significant intersection of global political influence and Hollywood corporate strategy.

Beyond the optics of high-level guidance, Blair’s deep-rooted connections in the Middle East are expected to be an asset. With billions of dollars in funding for the Paramount-Warner merger originating from Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, and Qatar, Blair’s history of advising governments—including work on Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030—provides a bridge to the international stakeholders who now hold a significant, albeit non-voting, stake in the new Skydance.

Skydance's David Ellison: Combined company is 'positioned to win in every single vertical'

Capitalizing on a Global Network

While the entertainment industry may seem like a departure for a career politician, Blair’s transition into private-sector advisory roles has been a consistent trajectory since leaving Downing Street. This includes past roles as an advisor to JP Morgan and his ongoing work through the Tony Blair Institute (TBI).

Entity Role/Status Tony Blair Advisor to the Board, Skydance David Ellison CEO and Chairman, Skydance Larry Ellison Founder of Oracle; key financier Key Assets HBO, CNN, CBS, Paramount, Warner Bros. Discovery Reported Debt Approximately $80 billion

The Challenges Facing the New Hollywood Giant

The enthusiasm surrounding the Skydance deal is tempered by the harsh realities of current media economics. The company is currently navigating an $80 billion debt pile, a figure that necessitates immediate and often painful restructuring. In a memo to staff released Tuesday, David Ellison emphasized the company’s potential to become a “next-generation” leader, yet the path to profitability involves significant challenges, including potential layoffs and the necessity of maintaining the competitive edge of franchises like Mission: Impossible and Harry Potter.

Photo: finance.yahoo.com

David Ellison, who has reportedly provided a $40 billion personal guarantee for his son’s venture, adds a layer of Silicon Valley-style disruption to the traditional studio system. With the elder Ellison known for his close ties to Donald Trump, the political implications of this media merger remain a point of scrutiny for industry analysts and observers alike. As the studio looks to produce 30 films a year while managing its massive liabilities, the role of advisors like Blair will be to manage both the creative output and the intricate diplomatic and financial relationships that hold the house of cards together.

Whether this “Third Way” approach to corporate advisory—blending political statesmanship with billionaire-backed media consolidation—will yield the results the Ellisons promise remains to be seen. As the industry watches, the question persists: can a former Prime Minister help a tech-backed studio balance the competing demands of global investors, massive debt, and the volatile appetite of the modern streaming audience? Share your thoughts on this high-stakes corporate pivot in the comments below.

Tony Blair joins David Ellison’s Skydance as board adviserhttps://t.co/4RafUuoBmD — https://x.com/JewishNewsUK/status/2108127782135886153