Georgia Basketball Players Preview Upcoming Exhibition Against Charlotte

Georgia basketball players Brandon Klatsky, David Ugonna Ike, and Andrew Osasuyi addressed the media on Monday to discuss the team’s ongoing preseason preparations and their upcoming exhibition against Charlotte. The Bulldogs are set to host the 49ers at Stegeman Coliseum this Friday, October 16, at 7:00 p.m. in the second of three preseason outings for the program.

This matchup follows a successful start to the exhibition schedule, as Georgia defeated Georgia State 94-61 last Wednesday. Following the game against Charlotte, the Bulldogs are scheduled to travel to Clemson on October 23. Fans can purchase tickets for the Friday contest for $5.

Player Profiles

The trio representing the team includes a mix of veteran leadership and new talent:

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Brandon Klatsky: A 6-4, fifth-year graduate student from Colts Neck, N.J., who is currently pursuing a master’s in Business Analytics. He has appeared in 16 games over the past three seasons.

A 6-4, fifth-year graduate student from Colts Neck, N.J., who is currently pursuing a master’s in Business Analytics. He has appeared in 16 games over the past three seasons. David Ugonna Ike: A 7-0 freshman from Owerri, Nigeria, who joined the program after training at the NBA Academy Africa. While competing for the academy, he averaged 24.3 points and 12.3 rebounds during a 3-0 performance at the Advance Global Cup in Spain.

A 7-0 freshman from Owerri, Nigeria, who joined the program after training at the NBA Academy Africa. While competing for the academy, he averaged 24.3 points and 12.3 rebounds during a 3-0 performance at the Advance Global Cup in Spain. Andrew Osasuyi: A 6-10 sophomore from Magenta, Italy, who transferred to Georgia after playing at St. Bonaventure. Last season, he led the Bonnies in field goal percentage at .651 and ranked fifth nationally among Division I freshmen with 55 blocked shots.

International Experience

The Bulldogs’ roster features significant international experience, particularly with Osasuyi, who helped lead Italy to a Gold Medal at the 2025 FIBA U20 EuroBasket Tournament. Ike also brings experience from the global stage, having competed in a tournament that featured 10 teams representing five continents and eight countries.