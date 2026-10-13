Joseph Suaalii Welcomes Nawaqanitawase’s Wallabies Return

Mark Nawaqanitawase will not feature for the Wallabies on their upcoming United Kingdom tour and is considering an international allegiance switch to Fiji or Italy. According to Code Sports, the code-hopper’s agent confirmed he informed head coach Les Kiss in July of his unavailability ahead of a move to Japanese club Panasonic Wild Knights.
Fantasy & Market Impact
- Wallabies Depth Chart: Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii faces intensified internal competition for a wing berth, though Nawaqanitawase’s impending move to Japan delays any immediate selection battles.
- Club Transition: The 26-year-old winger finishes his stint with the Sydney Roosters following a grand final victory, shifting his immediate focus to settling into the Panasonic Wild Knights environment in Japan.
The Timing of the UK Tour Absence and the Japan Move
Nawaqanitawase officially concludes his contract with the Sydney Roosters on October 31. He capped off a stellar two-season stint in the National Rugby League by scoring a decisive two-try haul in the Roosters’ 19-18 grand final victory over the Newcastle Knights. Code Sports reported that his agent, Milan Volavola-Shankar, stated the player informed Rugby Australia and Les Kiss back in July that he would sit out the November internationals against England, Scotland, and Wales. Instead, his priority remains getting settled in Japan with the Panasonic Wild Knights and managing his first experience living away from home.
Suaalii Welcomes the Selection Pressure
Despite the prospect of missing out on Nawaqanitawase’s immediate services for the autumn fixtures, fellow code-hopper Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii voiced strong support for his return. Speaking to reporters at Wallabies training in Sydney, Suaalii embraced the roster pressure. Suaalii was shifted from the centres during the Bledisloe Cup opening defeat to the New Zealand All Blacks in Auckland, a match that saw Australia drop the trophy for the 23rd year. With Angus Crichton also joining the Super Rugby setup via the Waratahs, Suaalii argued that internal competition will ultimately strengthen the national team’s trajectory toward the World Cup.
|Player
|Recent League Achievement
|Upcoming Club
|Test Status
|Mark Nawaqanitawase
|2025 NRL Dally M Winger of the Year / Grand Final Winner
|Panasonic Wild Knights
|Unavailable for UK Tour; Considering Fiji/Italy Eligibility
|Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii
|Shifted from centres / Wallabies XV
|NSW Waratahs / Rugby Australia
|Active Wallabies Squad Member
|Angus Crichton
|NRL Premiership Winner (Roosters)
|NSW Waratahs
|Targeting Wallabies Inclusion
Weighing the International Allegiance Options
As Nawaqanitawase prepares for his Japanese club commitments, questions surrounding his long-term test career persist. Having represented the Wallabies in 11 Tests between 2022 and 2023, alongside an appearance for Australia’s sevens side at the Paris Olympic Games, his path back to international rugby involves a regulatory waiting period. Volavola-Shankar noted that by August next year, Nawaqanitawase will have completed his three-year international stand-down period. Because of his family background, he remains eligible to switch his allegiance to Fiji through his father or Italy through his grandmother.
Les Kiss faces a critical evaluation window following a heavy defeat in Auckland, leaving decisions regarding the matchday twenty-three and future backline combinations open ahead of the return fixture in Sydney. While Kiss indicated he planned to touch base with Nawaqanitawase regarding the November fixtures, the player’s immediate focus remains firmly anchored on his transition to club rugby in the Top League.
Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.
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