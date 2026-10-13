Killarney Girl Jessica Cronin Cuts Hair and Raises Thousands for Charity

Ten-year-old Jessica Cronin from Killarney has raised thousands of euros for charity after having 12 inches of her hair cut off on Friday afternoon.

The Bottom Line

Jessica Cronin, 10, had 12 inches of her hair cut off on Friday afternoon in Killarney.

The fundraiser supports the Little Princess Trust and the LauraLynn Ireland Children’s Hospice.

The fundraising page has raised €2,440, significantly exceeding its initial €300 goal.

Charity Haircut in Killarney

The 10-year-old Killarney resident showed no nerves or trepidation on Friday afternoon as her hairdresser, Sharon O’Connor, used the scissors to cut off 12 inches of her hair. Watching the event were her mom Grace, dad Tim, sisters Chloe and Aoife, her two nans Bridie Cronin and Brigid O’Shea, neighbours Denise and Hannah, and best friends Caoimhe and Alice. Instead of nervousness, Jessica showed determination to help individuals less fortunate than herself. When asked why she chose to do the fundraiser, Jessica stated simply: “I just want to help somebody that doesn’t have something that I have – hair.” Her mom, Grace, told The Kerryman that everyone is very proud of Jessica for her actions.

Donations to Charities

The cut hair was donated via The Little Princess Trust, an organization that provides free real-hair wigs to children and young people facing hair loss due to cancer and other conditions, while also funding childhood cancer research. The second beneficiary, LauraLynn Ireland’s Children’s Hospice, provides specialist palliative care for children with life-limiting conditions alongside family support services across Ireland. Initially hoping to raise €300, Jessica’s fundraising page has collected an impressive €2,440.