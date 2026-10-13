HRT Shortage: FemSeven Conti Patches Out of Stock Until November

Hormone replacement therapy shortages across the UK have deepened after regulators confirmed that FemSeven Conti patches will remain out of stock until late November, joining other medications currently facing severe supply restrictions within the NHS.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) announced the supply disruption for the combined transdermal patches, which deliver 50 micrograms of estradiol and 7 micrograms of levonorgestrel over 24 hours. The crisis arrives as patient demand for hormone replacement therapy (HRT) doubles, exceeding 500,000 monthly prescriptions across England and placing unprecedented pressure on pharmaceutical supply chains.

Gradual Hormone Release from Transdermal Patches

Transdermal patches: Medication delivery systems applied directly to the skin that release hormones slowly into the bloodstream, bypassing the digestive system and liver metabolism.

Rationing and Rising Demand for Estradot Patches

Pharmacists have previously been instructed to ration supplies of Estradot patches, which the National Pharmacy Association (NPA) noted represent some of the longest-running shortages in NHS history.

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The DHSC stated that alternative 24-hour transdermal patches remain available to support increased demand. Among the alternative formulations is Evorel Conti, which delivers 50 micrograms of estradiol alongside 170 micrograms of norethisterone per 24 hours.

Nikki Ramskill, a women’s health GP and founder of The Female Health Doctor Clinic, highlighted the psychological and physiological toll of these recurring disruptions. During an interview with The Sun, Ramskill remarked: It is incredibly frustrating that women are still having to worry about whether they will be able to obtain their HRT.

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Dr Louise Newson, a hormone expert and author, also criticized the regulatory response to the crisis. In remarks reported by The Sun, Newson questioned why supply stability for hormone treatments lags behind other essential pharmaceutical products. If it was another drug or another hormone, like insulin, that was in short supply, then they’d be acting quicker! Newson said.

Medication & Formulation Active Ingredients & Dosage Status / Projected Recovery FemSeven Conti® Patches Estradiol 50mcg / Levonorgestrel 7mcg per 24h Out of stock until late November 2026 Estradot® 25 Patches Estradiol 25mcg per 24h Subject to ongoing rationing (SSP082) Estradot® 50 Patches Estradiol 50mcg per 24h Subject to long-running shortages (SSP079) Evorel Conti® Patches Estradiol 50mcg / Norethisterone 170mcg Available as alternative transdermal supply

Broader Pharmaceutical Pressures and Affected NHS Medications

The difficulties surrounding hormone treatments unfold against a backdrop of record-high drug shortages across England. Pharmacy organizations have warned that widespread supply chain vulnerabilities pose a serious risk to patient safety, affecting medications across multiple clinical specialties.

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In addition to HRT products, the current NHS shortage list includes essential cardiovascular, neurological, and ophthalmic treatments. Among these are Edoxaban 15mg tablets, Methylprednisolone 100mg tablets, Cefixime 200mg tablets, Venlafaxine 75mg immediate-release tablets, and Creon 25000 gastro-resistant capsules. Ophthalmic formulations such as Fixapost preservative-free eye drops and Diclofenac eye drops are also impacted, alongside gastrointestinal preparations including Moviprep and Plenvu oral powder sachets.

Medical Guidance on Hormone Replacement Therapy

Clinical guidance strongly advises against self-rationing, cutting transdermal patches to extend supply, or altering dosage routines without direct medical supervision.

Abrupt cessation or unmonitored dose reduction of hormone replacement therapy can trigger a sudden recurrence of vasomotor symptoms—including severe hot flushes and night sweats—as well as psychological symptoms such as anxiety and low mood. Individuals unable to obtain their specific prescribed brand should consult a pharmacist or prescribing physician immediately. Qualified professionals can assess clinical history for contraindications and safely authorize equivalent therapeutic alternatives to maintain stable hormone levels.

Medical professionals emphasize that while shortages cause significant distress, alternative transdermal oestrogen products remain accessible through standard NHS channels to ensure continuity of care.

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