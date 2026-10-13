Canterbury Motorist Says He Is Very Lucky to Survive Christchurch Crash

A Near-Fatal Encounter on Travis Road

A Christchurch motorist narrowly escaped a collision on October 10, after two vehicles traveling side-by-side slammed into each other directly in his path. The crash, captured on dashcam footage, sent a roadside sign spinning across the asphalt and left the witness convinced he dodged a fatal outcome, 1News reported.

Seconds Between Routine and Ruin

Chris Hoover was driving on a routine errand to the hardware store on a Saturday afternoon when the incident unfolded. Traffic on Travis Road near the intersection of Anzac Drive was moving steadily around 1 p.m. when the chaos began. Hoover noticed unusual movement ahead before a vehicle directly in front of him suddenly swerved to the left.

That maneuver exposed two cars driving wheel-to-wheel before they violently slammed into one another. Hoover slammed on his brakes, freezing completely as the reality of the situation set in. One of the colliding vehicles careened off the road, striking a sign on an embankment and sending the heavy metal spinning dangerously across the lanes.

The Limits of Dashcam Evidence

Authorities confirmed they received a report regarding a vehicle driving erratically on Travis Road at approximately 1 p.m. on the day of the crash. However, when Hoover delivered his dashcam evidence to the local station, officers informed him that the footage had limited utility for an immediate prosecution. The license plates on both involved vehicles were difficult to decipher due to the motion and angles captured on camera.

An Ongoing Investigation

Despite the identification hurdle, a police spokesperson encouraged motorists to continue uploading such footage to allow authorities to determine whether further investigative steps are viable. Hoover told 1News that the outcome could easily have been fatal. Had the vehicle hitting the sign landed slightly further right on the embankment, he stated he would not have survived the encounter. Shaken by the close call, he pulled over to gather his thoughts before driving to a nearby police station to hand over the footage.

A Public Warning on Road Safety

Reflecting on the behavior of the drivers involved, Hoover issued a blunt warning to the public. “Stuff like that kills people,” he told 1News, emphasizing the massive amount of risk involved, and not just for the people in the two cars, for everybody else, in front of them and behind them.