NASA’s Mars Innovations Spark New Space Industry

Muhammad Hunain, founder of Melagen Labs, is targeting the systemic radiation-shielding bottlenecks stalling deep-space exploration. By developing advanced biomaterial composites and establishing accessible radiation-testing infrastructure in Texas, Hunain aims to replace outdated 1980s-era aluminum shielding with scalable, cost-effective solutions for the modern space industry, as reported by Payload Space.

The Legacy of Perseverance and the 1980s Hardware Ceiling

The 2021 landing of NASA’s Perseverance rover served as a catalyst for a new generation of aerospace engineers. For Muhammad Hunain, the mission highlighted a glaring disparity between the ambition of modern space exploration and the archaic hardware supporting it. While the software stacks powering autonomous navigation have evolved by orders of magnitude, the physical protection of these systems remains fundamentally stalled.

During his tenure as a project manager for NASA’s L’SPACE program, Hunain observed that deep-space hardware was consistently hampered by legacy technology. The industry standard for radiation shielding—primarily aluminum—is heavy, inefficient, and increasingly inadequate for long-duration missions. Furthermore, existing rad-hardened electronics are prohibitively expensive, effectively gatekeeping space access to only the largest, best-funded government entities.

Garage-Built Innovation for Deep Space

Frustrated by the slow pace of institutional change, Hunain initiated a bottom-up approach to materials science. He constructed a private laboratory equipped with radiation sources and Geiger counters to experiment with material compositions. This DIY rigor resulted in a novel biomaterial composite designed to provide superior radiation attenuation compared to traditional metallic barriers.

Melagen Labs has since transitioned from a garage prototype to an active commercial supplier. The company is currently shipping its biomaterial composite to customers throughout the space industry on a monthly cadence. By addressing the material science gap, the firm seeks to lower the barrier to entry for small-to-mid-sized satellites that are currently vulnerable to the harsh ionizing environments of deep space.

Democratizing Radiation Testing Infrastructure

Beyond material production, Melagen Labs is tackling the logistical hurdles of the space supply chain. Testing hardware for radiation resilience typically requires access to university facilities, which are often burdened by long waitlists and high capital expenditure requirements. To mitigate this, Melagen has launched a dedicated test facility in Texas.

This facility allows startups to validate payload prototypes without the institutional friction typical of legacy testing centers. Hunain notes that the current scarcity of specialized radiation engineers is a significant threat to industry expansion. To counter this, Melagen is publishing open-source materials to educate the next cohort of engineers on radiation physics and mitigation strategies.

Financial Momentum in the Space Sector

Daniel Kleinmann, cofounder and general partner at Balerion, emphasizes that the capital-intensive nature of the space sector necessitates significant follow-on funding. As companies like Melagen move from prototype to production, the ability to secure support through multiple rounds of development is critical to surviving the “valley of death” between initial R&D and commercial scale.

The 30-Second Verdict

Problem: Deep-space electronics are currently shielded by 1980s-era aluminum, which is inefficient for modern, high-density payloads.

Deep-space electronics are currently shielded by 1980s-era aluminum, which is inefficient for modern, high-density payloads. Solution: Melagen Labs is scaling a proprietary biomaterial composite and providing accessible, low-latency radiation testing in Texas.

Melagen Labs is scaling a proprietary biomaterial composite and providing accessible, low-latency radiation testing in Texas. Market Context: With venture firms like Balerion Space Ventures raising $200M+ funds, the capital is available, but the technical infrastructure—specifically radiation engineering talent—remains a critical bottleneck.

For Hunain, the mission remains clear: radiation is not merely a niche concern for high-altitude flight, but a foundational infrastructure requirement that must be solved to enable the next era of interplanetary travel.