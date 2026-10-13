Vietnam and Georgia Explore New Trade and Investment Opportunities at Business Forum

Vietnamese and Georgian officials convened in Tbilisi on October 12, 2026, to explore trade and investment opportunities during a business forum, according to Vietnamplus. The event, organized by Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce in collaboration with Georgia’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry, featured high-level participation from both nations. Vo Thi Anh Xuan led the delegation, alongside Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang and representatives from Vietnamese companies such as ROX, TNT, and Vingroup. Georgia’s Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Irakli Nadareishvili, welcomed the group, emphasizing the forum’s role in strengthening bilateral ties.

Nadareishvili highlighted that bilateral trade in goods grew significantly in 2025 compared to the previous year and noted Georgia’s strategic position as a gateway for Vietnamese firms to access regional markets. He pointed to sectors like manufacturing, logistics, renewable energy, tourism, and business process outsourcing (BPO) as key areas for cooperation. Phan Thi Thang stressed the need for better transport and logistics connectivity to stimulate trade and investment, while also urging Georgia to simplify legal and administrative procedures for Vietnamese investors. The forum also included presentations from Vietnamese companies detailing their regional projects, which they described as demonstrating their capacity to leverage Georgia’s location for broader market access.

Forum Focuses on Strategic Sectors and Bilateral Growth

The discussions centered on Georgia’s potential to serve as a bridge between Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, with Nadareishvili citing its connectivity via the Black Sea as a critical advantage. Both sides stressed the need for infrastructure development, technological collaboration, and urban planning initiatives. Vietnamese companies present at the forum, including Vingroup, signaled interest in exploring investment opportunities in Georgia, aligning with the country’s focus on renewable energy and logistics. Phan Thi Thang reiterated Vietnam’s commitment to protecting foreign investors’ rights, including those from Georgia, while urging the Georgian government to enhance regulatory efficiency.

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Unanswered Questions on Regulatory Adaptation

The forum marked the beginning of a formal dialogue between Vietnamese and Georgian business communities, with both parties expressing optimism about future collaboration. However, the extent to which Georgia’s legal and administrative frameworks will adapt to facilitate Vietnamese investments remains unclear. Nadareishvili’s remarks about 2025 trade growth and the potential for expanded cooperation were framed as preliminary steps, leaving open questions about the practical implementation of these goals.