Danny Trejo Denies Supporting ICE in Controversial Daily Wire Film

Danny Trejo, the 82-year-old actor known for his gritty roles and advocacy for immigrant communities, has publicly distanced himself from the controversial Daily Wire film Pawn Shop, which features a storyline centered on immigration enforcement. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. “I am also obviously pro-immigrant. I am not pro-ICE,” Trejo stated in a Friday interview, emphasizing his lifelong commitment to his heritage and the struggles of his community.

A Complicated Story: Trejo’s Defense and the Film’s Premise

Pawn Shop, produced by Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire, follows an ICE agent seeking refuge in a Minneapolis pawn shop during a violent crackdown on immigration enforcement. The film’s premise has drawn sharp criticism, with some viewers accusing it of glorifying ICE’s actions. Trejo, however, framed his role as an opportunity to portray a “positive depiction of a Latino character and a veteran,” according to East Bay Times coverage. The actor’s character, a third-generation pawn shop owner, is depicted as a neutral figure caught in the crossfire of political tension. “I am an actor. My job is to tell a story,” Trejo said, defending his decision to participate.

Shapiro has openly described Pawn Shop as “pro-ICE,” a label that complicates Trejo’s denials.

Production Controversies and Community Outcry

Ben Shapiro responded to the shutdown by accusing critics of “content discrimination,” arguing that the production faced “a violation of the First Amendment.” The clash highlights broader conflicts between artistic expression and local governance. Meanwhile, Trejo’s son, Gilbert, revealed in a statement that his father was unaware of Shapiro’s involvement until two weeks into filming. “My dad contractually can’t badmouth him, the film, or walk away without being sued for breach of contract,” Gilbert said, criticizing the lack of transparency.

I am a proud Mexican who has always been and will always be a supporter of my community. I am also obviously, pro immigrant. I am not pro ice. pic.twitter.com/LOC5yPfJHc — https://x.com/officialDannyT/status/2108713880491061251

The Unseen Struggles of an Actor Caught in the Crossfire

Trejo’s predicament reflects a broader challenge for actors playing politically charged roles. His career has long been defined by roles that celebrate his Mexican-American identity, from his iconic “Machete” character to his advocacy for immigrant rights.

Producers have not commented on potential changes to the script or cast, though Trejo’s public statements suggest a desire to clarify his stance. For now, the actor’s words remain a fragile bridge between his personal values and the project’s controversial framing.

Photo: tmz.com

A Broader Conversation on Representation and Responsibility

The backlash against Trejo underscores the fraught relationship between entertainment and social justice.

As the film’s release looms, the conversation is likely to intensify. Trejo’s ability to maintain his public image may depend on how effectively he handles the fallout, while the film’s legacy will hinge on whether it sparks dialogue or deepens divisions. For now, the actor’s words—“I know where I come from and I know our struggles”—remain a poignant reminder of the personal stakes in public discourse.