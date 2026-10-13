Artificial Intelligence Overtakes Climate Change as Top Concern for Experts

Artificial intelligence has displaced climate change as the primary risk concern for global experts, marking only the second time in 13 years that environmental factors have not topped the AXA Future Risks Report. With only 9% of experts believing authorities are prepared for AI-driven threats, commercial policyholders are facing significant coverage uncertainty regarding generative AI losses.

Strategic Risks for Commercial Policyholders

Systemic Coverage Gaps: Conventional cyber and errors and omissions (E&O) policies lack specific language for AI, leading to “silent” risk exposure that insurers are now actively excluding or restricting.

Conventional cyber and errors and omissions (E&O) policies lack specific language for AI, leading to “silent” risk exposure that insurers are now actively excluding or restricting. Institutional Readiness Deficit: Only 9% of experts view public authorities as prepared for AI risks, a figure that drops to 3% in Europe, signaling a widening regulatory and protection gap.

Only 9% of experts view public authorities as prepared for AI risks, a figure that drops to 3% in Europe, signaling a widening regulatory and protection gap. Convergence of Threats: The intersection of geopolitical instability, energy grid strain from AI compute demands, and cyber-impersonation risk is creating multi-layered exposures that standard insurance towers struggle to price.

The Shift from Climate to AI Dominance

The 2026 AXA Future Risks Report, based on a survey conducted between May 14 and June 24, 2026, highlights a fundamental reordering of global risk priorities. For the first time since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, climate change has been unseated as the top concern among 4,345 experts across 62 countries. The data suggests that the pace of AI development is currently outpacing the institutional and insurance frameworks designed to mitigate its impact.

Among experts identifying AI and big data as a top risk, 54% categorized it as a “rapidly emerging” threat. This sentiment is mirrored by the general public, who are increasingly concerned with reputation and impersonation risks, such as deepfakes, rather than traditional infrastructure attacks. As noted by the report, the insurance market is now grappling with the reality that AI-related losses have historically been subsumed into general cyber and liability policies without explicit definition.

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Insurance Market Fragmentation and Coverage Disputes

The current market environment is characterized by a transition from “silent AI” coverage—where losses were implicitly covered under broad cyber policies—to a more restrictive environment of specific exclusions and affirmative endorsements. This shift mirrors the historical "silent cyber" adjustments the industry made a decade ago. As carriers refine their policy forms, policyholders face a heightened risk of gaps appearing between different layers of their insurance towers.

Garrett Droege, fintech and digital assets leader for North America at WTW, notes that the uncertainty is driving intense scrutiny of current portfolios. “Insureds are wondering whether their cyber policy covers generative AI-caused losses, and carriers are cautiously assessing their portfolios to gauge systemic risk,” Droege stated. The complexity is compounded by third-party dependencies, where the primary insured may suffer losses due to an AI failure within a vendor’s ecosystem that lacks adequate cyber protection.

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Converging Risks and Grid Vulnerability

Geopolitical instability and energy security have rebounded to the fifth position in the risk rankings, driven by both regional tensions and the surging power requirements of AI infrastructure. A 2026 report from Sedgwick highlights that 65% of Fortune 500 companies now identify geopolitical volatility as a primary supply chain concern, with 38% citing cyber risk as a core vulnerability within those same chains. This convergence creates a “multi-risk” profile that is notoriously difficult to underwrite as a standalone line of business.

Risk Category Expert Preparedness Rating (%) Climate Change 13% Geopolitical Instability 15% Artificial Intelligence 9% Social Fragmentation 9%

Demand for Insurer-Led Risk Education

There is a growing expectation among commercial clients that insurers must provide more than just financial indemnification. The data indicates that 68% of the general population believes insurers play a crucial role in protecting against emerging threats. Among commercial clients, risk education and knowledge sharing are now ranked nearly as high as the transfer of risk itself. This demand is particularly pronounced among younger cohorts, where 72% of respondents under the age of 45 emphasize the importance of the insurer-client relationship in navigating the evolving threat landscape.

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As the industry moves toward 2027, the focus will likely remain on standardizing AI policy language to address the disconnect between client expectations and underwriting assumptions. Without a harmonized approach to defining AI-related losses, the gap between perceived and actual coverage is expected to remain a significant point of contention in future claims.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

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