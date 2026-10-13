Hitachi Rail Wins Contract to Support Copenhagen S-Bane Automation

Hitachi Rail has secured the contract to design, supply, and maintain the support systems for the København S-Bane suburban rail network in Denmark. This move is a critical step in the operator DSB’s “Future of S-Bane” program, which aims to transition the network to fully unattended, driverless operation.

The Technical Architecture of the SuSy Contract

The Support Systems (SuSy) project is not a peripheral infrastructure upgrade; it is the digital nervous system required to manage an autonomous rail environment.

Beyond standard connectivity, the project mandates the integration of high-resolution CCTV and platform emergency stop buttons. These components are essential for maintaining safety in an environment where human oversight is shifted from the driver’s cab to a centralized control room. By opting for an advanced sensor-based approach, DSB is bypassing the significant capital expenditure and structural modifications required for platform screen doors, choosing instead to rely on Hitachi’s proprietary detection technologies.

Integration of HMAX and Obstacle Detection Systems

At the core of the automation strategy is the implementation of the HMAX digital asset management suite. This AI-driven platform is designed to provide real-time visibility into the health of the railway’s rolling stock and infrastructure.

Complementing this is the Obstacle Detection System – Platform (ODS-P). This system uses sensors to monitor the track area, identifying people, animals, or large objects that may enter the danger zone.

The Evolution of the S-Bane Automation Landscape

This contract follows a long-term modernization trajectory for the S-Bane network. In 2022, Siemens Mobility finalized the deployment of Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) across the network, a project that began with a contract awarded in 2011. The transition to automation accelerated in 2024 when DSB and infrastructure manager Banedanmark awarded Siemens a €270m contract to modify both lineside and onboard equipment to support unattended operation.

The fleet itself is undergoing a radical overhaul. A consortium involving Siemens Mobility and Stadler has been selected to deliver at least 226 driverless 1.5 kV DC electric multiple units (EMUs). The SuSy contract awarded to Hitachi Rail effectively serves as the digital integration layer for these new assets, ensuring that the legacy, CBTC, and new automated systems operate within a unified operational framework.

“SuSy is much more than a collection of support systems; it provides many of the operational, passenger-facing and safety-enabling capabilities that will help make future automated railway operations possible,” stated Hannes Boyer, Vice-North Central & Eastern Europe at Hitachi Rail.

Operational Stakes and Future Scaling

The decision to award this contract to Hitachi Rail establishes a multi-vendor ecosystem for the Danish rail network. While Siemens continues to hold contracts for trainsets and signaling, Hitachi’s role in the SuSy project positions it as the primary provider of the digital management and safety monitoring layers.

The project is expected to serve as a blueprint for future automation initiatives. By successfully deploying ODS-P and HMAX in a dense urban environment like Copenhagen, Hitachi aims to refine its technical capabilities for similar projects in other international markets.

As of this week in October 2026, the focus remains on the design and integration phases of these support systems. While the technical scope is clearly defined in the procurement documentation, the timeline for the final, fully unattended operational rollout is tied to the broader milestones of the 'Future of S-Bane' program, which is currently deploying the new driverless rolling stock in phases.