Colorado Springs Council Weighs YMCA Lease Renewal and Center Sale

More than 4,700 active members and thousands more relying on reduced-cost day passes face shifting municipal oversight in Colorado Springs as the City Council weighs transferring full facility ownership to the YMCA and selling a shuttered neighborhood building, the Colorado Springs Gazette reported.

Lease Realignment for the Southeast Armed Services Facility

The Colorado Springs City Council reviewed a proposal during a Monday morning work session to renew a 25-year lease agreement with the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region for the Southeast Armed Services facility along Jet Wing Drive, according to the Colorado Springs Gazette. Under the terms discussed, the YMCA would pay the city $1 per year to lease the land, transitioning the building to full YMCA ownership. Assistant Parks Director Kim King noted that the arrangement originated in the early 2000s when the city sought a community-center-equivalent without full municipal ownership, while the YMCA required financial backing to establish a southeast branch.

City data presented during the session indicates that 4,700 individuals have secured memberships at the Southeast YMCA this year, supplemented by 3,200 day passes sold to expand low-barrier entry. Councilmember Nancy Henjum raised community concerns regarding access costs for facilities originally established as public assets. In response, YMCA leadership confirmed their commitment to affordability, citing the branch’s localized day rates of $15 per adult or up to $45 for families.

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“It really underscores the importance of these types of partnerships. Without the YMCA running alongside the city, we wouldn’t be able to provide a lot of the programs and services that the Parks Department just simply can’t get to,” councilmember Brian Risley said, as reported by the Colorado Springs Gazette.

Property Sale and Revenue Allocation for Meadows Park

Alongside the YMCA lease, the council examined the sale of the former Meadows Park Community Center, which has remained closed for a year, the Colorado Springs Gazette reported. The city negotiated a deal to sell the building to CRE Holdings for $700,000—below market value—tied to a community benefit agreement enforcing deed restrictions to secure ongoing public utility. CRE founder John Rodgers stated the firm intends to reach out to Harrison School District 2 and the Vanguard School about potential partnerships.

A primary point of contention among councilmembers centered on where the $700,000 in revenue should be directed. While initial city staff recommendations slated the funds for the General Fund, a majority of the Parks Board and councilmembers argued for direct allocation to the Parks Department. Councilmember David Leinweber advocated for keeping the funds within the immediate Stratton Meadows area.

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“This community had a loss, and we shouldn’t redistribute these funds to other portions of the city. We need to heal it and say we’re going to keep the asset in that neighborhood,” Leinweber said, according to the Colorado Springs Gazette.

Parks Director Skyler Rorabaugh outlined approximately $600,000 in planned improvements for Meadows Park within the park system master plan, encompassing playground replacements and ongoing maintenance. Rorabaugh indicated officials would continue consulting local residents regarding additional investment avenues for the sale proceeds.

Facility / Proposal Key Financial Terms Operational Details Southeast YMCA Facility $1 per year land lease Full YMCA ownership transition; 4,700+ members; $15 adult / $45 family day passes Meadows Park Community Center $700,000 sale price (below market value) Deed-restricted community benefit agreement

Final Legislative Vote Timeline

Both the Southeast YMCA lease renewal agreement and the sale of the Meadows Park Community Center property are scheduled to undergo final review and a formal vote during the upcoming City Council meeting on October 27, according to the Colorado Springs Gazette.

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