Mansukh Mandaviya Approves 166 Athletes for Aichi-Nagoya Para Asian Games

The Sport Ministry has approved a 275-member Indian contingent, featuring 166 athletes, for the upcoming Aichi-Nagoya Para Asian Games. Set to run from October 18 to 24, the continental multi-sport event brings together 45 nations competing across 492 medal events in 18 sports.

Quota Restrictions Shape a Leaner Squad

India’s delegation marks a distinct contraction from the 309 athletes sent to the previous edition in Hangzhou. Limited quota allocations by the Olympic Council of Asia drove the reduction. In athletics alone, where India previously fielded 123 competitors in Hangzhou, only 60 slots were initially opened this time. This smaller squad follows a successful outing in Hangzhou, where the Indian contingent secured 111 medals, consisting of 29 gold, 31 silver, and 51 bronze.

Para athletics commands the lion’s share of the roster with 62 athletes. Para badminton follows with 28 competitors, while para swimming accounts for 16. Altogether, the 166 athletes comprise 111 men and 55 women distributed across 10 disciplines. They are supported by 94 team officials and supporting staff alongside 15 contingent staff.

Selection Disputes and Administrative Hurdles

Selection strictures created friction ahead of the departure. The Ministry ultimately bypassed most of those picks due to strict performance criteria, clearing only Paralympian Arshad Shaik, who met the benchmarks comfortably.

VIDEO | Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at the Para Asian Games Send-Off Ceremony says, "Today is a moment of pride for us. Our para-athletes are participating in the Asian Games in Japan. Para-athletes are those young people who have already won the battle of life. It is not a… pic.twitter.com/YhOhYqI2HY” — https://x.com/PTI_News/status/2108113615727563001

Meanwhile, World Championships medal-winning visually impaired sprinter Simran retains her spot on the squad. She will compete alongside a new guide, Shivam, after her previous guide, Umar Saifi, became entangled in a doping inquiry.

Flagbearers and Official Send-Off

Prominent Paralympic medallists Pramod Bhagat in badminton and Bhavina Patel in table tennis will carry the national flag during the opening ceremony. The Ministry issued approvals across multiple communications dated October 1, October 10, and subsequent notifications covering disciplines such as para badminton and para table tennis. Regarding the financial oversight of the delegation, the Ministry noted that the actual number of sportspersons/coaches/officials participating at cost to the government may be less than mentioned if they happen not to participate for some reasons.

Photo: thehawk.in

The Paralympic Committee of India has scheduled a formal send-off ceremony on Thursday. Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya will attend as the chief guest, joined by Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse as the guest of honour. Sanctions for athletes and support staff participating in Boccia remain pending and will be issued separately subject to eligibility verification.

Omar El Sayed – World Editor