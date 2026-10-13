Google Introduces Spark Task Integration into Gemini Chat App

Google is integrating its Spark personal agent directly into the main Gemini chat application, restructuring the interface with dedicated “Chat” and “Task” buttons above the prompt box as part of an Android server-side update rolling out this week.

Interface Overhaul Drops Spark Branding for Task Integration

The redesign repositions the 24/7 personal agent that Google originally announced at the I/O conference in May. Users can now start new tasks instantly and track them directly within their standard chat streams, removing the previous architectural silo.

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As part of this shift, the dedicated “Spark” entry disappears entirely from the navigation drawer. Google is systematically deemphasizing the branding across the interface. The account menu option previously labeled “Gemini Spark Settings” has been updated to simply read “Task settings.”

Access to these automated capabilities remains restricted. Gemini Spark requires an active AI Pro or AI Ultra subscription to function.

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Combined History Feeds and Scheduled Task Management

The update restructures how users access past interactions. The conversation list at the bottom of the interface is no longer designated as “Recents.” Instead, all traditional text chats and automated Spark tasks merge into a single unified history.

A new filter icon allows users to sort this combined log across four distinct views:

Introducing Gemini Spark ✨It’s your 24/7 personal AI agent that helps you navigate your digital life, taking action on your behalf, and under your direction. 🧠 It runs on Gemini 3.5 and is built on @Antigravity, so it can perform long-running tasks easily in the background.… pic.twitter.com/NX9CCMBGPT — https://x.com/Google/status/2056791134295273554

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Accompanying this change is a newly introduced “Scheduled” page designed to surface Spark tasks and scheduled actions. This dedicated feed organizes items into Active, Paused, Completed, and Suggested categories, giving users granular control over ongoing background processes.

Android Rollout Status and Regional Limitations

The interface modifications are currently propagating exclusively via a server-side update for Android users. Testing confirms that the redesign has not yet appeared on iOS clients or the web interface.

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