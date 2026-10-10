Vietnam Announces 7-Day Tet Holiday and National Day Schedule for 2027

Vietnam has officially approved a seven-day Lunar New Year break for 2027, alongside a four-day National Day holiday. The decision, announced on October 2 by the Government Office, sets specific operational timelines for state employees and offers structural options for private businesses across the country.

Here is why that matters: holiday planning in Southeast Asia’s fast-growing manufacturing and export hub dictates everything from port logistics to factory shift rotations. When Hanoi finalizes the calendar months in advance, global supply chains gain critical visibility into upcoming production pauses.

The 2027 Lunar New Year Timeline and Structure

This seven-day stretch spans the 28th day of the twelfth lunar month in the Year of the Horse through the fifth day of the first lunar month in the Year of the Goat. According to VnExpress International, the Ministry of Home Affairs had previously floated a ten-day alternative running from February 5 to February 14, which would have required swapping a working day. The government approved the seven-day configuration, which combines five statutory Tet days with two compensatory weekend days. Employees return to work on Thursday, February 11, the sixth day of the new lunar year.

For private sector employers, the Ministry of Home Affairs outlines three distinct scheduling options based on operational needs. Businesses may choose to allocate one day off at the end of the Year of the Horse and four days at the beginning of the Year of the Goat, two days at the end of the old year and three days at the new year, or three days at the old year’s close and two at the start of the new one. Báo VietNamNet noted that employers must ensure that the total break meets or exceeds statutory labor code minimums.

National Day and Additional Commemorations

Beyond the lunar celebrations, the government cleared the calendar for Vietnam’s National Day in September 2027. State workers will enjoy a four-day consecutive break from Thursday, September 2, to Sunday, September 5, 2027. Báo Cần Thơ confirmed that this span includes two statutory holiday dates on September 2 and September 3, followed by the weekend. Private sector employers must provide September 2 off alongside either September 1 or September 3.

Photo: Báo Cần Thơ

The newly approved schedule also accounts for Vietnamese Culture Day on November 24, 2026, granting civil servants a one-day observance. This brings Vietnam’s total paid public holiday count to 12 days annually.

Holiday Event Dates (2026–2027) Duration Applicability Vietnamese Culture Day November 24, 2026 1 Day Civil servants and public employees Lunar New Year (Tet) February 4 – February 10, 2027 7 Days State sector (Flexible options for businesses) National Day September 2 – September 5, 2027 4 Days State sector (Flexible adjacent day for businesses)

Operational Mandates and Market Stability

But there is a catch: prolonged national shutdowns require careful administrative foresight. The government has instructed ministries, local authorities, and public service units to arrange strict duty rosters. Agencies must maintain continuous operations, handle unexpected tasks, and guarantee that public services remain accessible throughout the breaks.

Photo: Vietnam.vn

At the same time, regional economic planners face the task of balancing labor supply and demand before, during, and after the festivities. Authorities are tasked with ensuring adequate supplies of goods and services while stabilizing market prices across domestic distribution networks.

Employers are officially encouraged to adopt the public sector’s seven-day Tet schedule where feasible, or implement even more favorable arrangements for their workforces. As businesses begin mapping out their 2027 operational calendars, early notification windows ensure that industrial output and logistics supply chains can absorb the impending pauses without severe friction.