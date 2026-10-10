Robert Liebling mediates family dispute and represents Rudi Dreibaum

Rechtsanwalt Robert Liebling faces a domestic crisis when his daughter Sarah attempts to abandon her education to follow a 19-year-old soccer player to Wuppertal, prompting her mother to seek intervention.

The Bottom Line

Robert Liebling mediates a family dispute involving his daughter Sarah and her plans to relocate to Wuppertal with a 19-year-old soccer player.

A secondary corporate matter involves investigating an embezzlement at a travel agency.

The primary legal jeopardy centers on Rudi Dreibaum, who is a repeat offender and failed to serve his custodial sentence, and threatened police officers with a firearm.

Family Mediation and Travel Agency Embezzlement

The morning begins for attorney Robert Liebling, played by Manfred Krug, with personal turbulence. His ex-wife Erika Liebling (Brigitte Grothum) approaches him regarding their daughter Sarah (Roswitha Schreiner), who wants to terminate her schooling. Liebling steps in to mediate between the concerned mother and the daughter, offering an opportunity to revisit his former domestic environment.

Beyond domestic arbitration, professional obligations demand attention. An official case file concerns an embezzlement incident at a travel agency.

The Dreibaum Standoff and Legal Complications

The central legal challenge involves client Rudi Dreibaum (Manfred Lehmann), who failed to report for his prison sentence. When authorities arrived to execute the custody order, Dreibaum brandished a firearm at the responding police officers. This situation creates a legal hurdle for his representation, managed by Giselmund Arnold (Michael Kausch) alongside Liebling.

Character Actor Role / Case Focus Robert Liebling Manfred Krug Rechtsanwalt Rudi Dreibaum Manfred Lehmann Mandant Sarah Liebling Roswitha Schreiner Daughter Giselmund Arnold Michael Kausch Rechtsanwalt

The production features musical direction by Hans Martin Majewski, cinematography by Michael Epp, a script written by Jurek Becker, and direction by Heinz Schirk. Additional supporting performances are delivered by Paula Fink (Corinna Genest), Senta Kurzweg (Anja Franke), Frau Dreibaum (Ulrike Bliefert), Dodo (Almut Eggert), and Dagobert Gruber (Klaus Schwarzkopf).