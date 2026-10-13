NHLPA’s Goals & Dreams Donates Hockey Kits to Lombard Clubs

The legacy of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics continues to materialize in Lombardy, as the NHLPA’s “Goals & Dreams” program has donated 25 starter hockey kits to five local youth organizations. Distributed at the Fiera Ice Arena, the equipment is intended to provide concrete support to clubs tasked with developing the next generation of players, allowing them to welcome more children to the sport. The initiative also emphasizes that before the ambition of reaching a first-team roster, the primary focus remains the simple pursuit of a dream.

Distribution of Equipment

Each of the five recipient organizations received five starter kits. The clubs benefiting from the initiative are:

NHLPA Goals & Dreams Continues to Proudly Support Grassroots Hockey

Milano HC Prospects

Rossoneri Devils

Hockey Like

HC Varese 1977

US Chiavennese

Marcello Cobelli, a Councilor for the Italian Ice Sports Federation (FISG), described the donation as a great message for the future of Italian hockey. He further characterized the event as a great message for the future after Milano Cortina 2026. He noted that while the contribution might appear modest compared to the scale of the NHL, it represents a significant economic aid for local teams and serves as a token of appreciation from NHL players who experienced the Olympic tournaments in Lombardy.

Program Background and Coordination

The donation was the result of coordination between the NHLPA and FISG, involving President Andrea Gios, Vice President Thomas Rottensteiner, and Councilor Cobelli. The Goals & Dreams program, founded in 1999, is funded by NHL players to help children begin playing hockey. Since its inception, the program has donated more than $25 million in equipment across 34 countries, supporting over 80,000 young players. The NHLPA raises hundreds of thousands of dollars annually to facilitate such international contributions.

The initiative follows the opening of the Fiera Ice Arena, which stands as a symbol of the Olympic legacy in Milan. While the donation provides immediate resources for youth development, the long-term impact on the growth of the sport in the region remains a focus for the federation as it continues to manage the post-Olympic landscape.