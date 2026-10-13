USDA Funding Change Threatens Wisconsin Dairy Program

A new federal funding mandate could jeopardize millions of dollars in support for Wisconsin’s dairy industry, prompting U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin to formally call on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to reverse a policy change. The senator warns that a new requirement for Dairy Business Innovation Centers to provide a 25% cash match—up to $1 million per center—threatens the viability of programs that have become essential for regional dairy processors and farmers.

The Wisconsin hub, located at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Center for Dairy Research, has been a primary beneficiary of the initiative. Since the program’s inception under the 2018 Farm Bill, the four regional centers across the country have distributed more than $106 million in grants to 911 dairy businesses, providing critical resources for product development, processing expansion, and market access.

USDA pauses dairy business grant program | Westby, WI

Matching Requirement Threatens Program Stability

In a letter addressed to USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins, Senator Baldwin argued that the new 25% cash-match requirement creates an insurmountable financial hurdle. Baldwin stated that the mandate was never intended by Congress and that the centers currently lack the resources to meet such a threshold. She warned that enforcing this rule could effectively shutter a program that has become a lifeline for small and mid-sized operations.

The senator is urging the USDA to reissue its fiscal 2026 funding announcement without the matching requirement. Baldwin emphasized that the timing is particularly precarious, as dairy producers are already grappling with a combination of rising costs for fuel, fertilizer, and transportation, alongside ongoing labor shortages and significant uncertainty surrounding international trade policies.

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Impact on Wisconsin Dairy Innovation

Industry stakeholders have joined the senator in expressing concern over the potential loss of funding. Rebekah Sweeney, senior director of programs and policy for the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, noted that the cost-share requirement could stifle the innovation that the program was designed to foster. Because the Wisconsin-based center serves as a cornerstone for the nation’s leading cheese-producing state, the impact of a funding reduction would be felt acutely by local processors.

The Wisconsin center at UW-Madison has provided more than just financial grants; it has served as a hub for technical assistance and business planning. By helping businesses tackle the complexities of new product development, the center has enabled local producers to access new markets that would otherwise be out of reach.

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Financial Context for Dairy Producers

Dairy Business Innovation Initiative Impact (2019–2026) Metric Reported Data Total Grants Distributed Over $106 Million Total Businesses Assisted 911 Number of Regional Centers 4

Uncertain Future for Federal Funding

Baldwin’s office maintains that the requirement creates a barrier to entry that contradicts the legislative intent of providing accessible support to the dairy sector. Without a reversal from the agency, the future of the funding cycles for 2026 remains in limbo, leaving many producers uncertain about their ability to secure the technical and financial aid they have relied upon for years.

This report is for informational purposes and does not constitute financial or legal advice.

USDA pauses dairy business grant program