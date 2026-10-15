San Diego Pride warns of cuts amid financial challenges

San Diego Pride is facing financial challenges after more than 50 years of celebrations, warning that rising operational costs and a drop in revenue will force a restructuring of future events. Tax returns reviewed show the organization was already running near the break-even point, and the organization behind the event confirmed that upcoming iterations will look different from historical precedents.

Revenue declines have hit key funding streams, particularly corporate sponsorships and grant funding. At the same time, expenses required to keep the celebrations going have climbed. Kisha Lynn Elliott, executive director of San Diego Pride, pointed to broader economic factors and the cost of safety as primary drivers of the fiscal strain.

The costs have just gone up to an extraordinary extent because of the same economic factors that we’re all dealing with, and the cost of safety obviously has increased.

The financial difficulties also follow Pride 2025 and the controversy surrounding headlining artist Kehlani and her stance on the conflict in the Middle East. Several sponsors pulled out, including UC San Diego, which could have impacted the organization’s financial stability.

When asked whether there were any regrets, Elliott pointed to ongoing community dialogue. “What’s emerging from that dialogue is a lot of hurt, but it’s not a lot of ultimatums associated with past decisions,” Elliott said. “It’s really a lot of people expressing what they hope can be different and better in the future.”

Upcoming Structural Cuts and the 2027 Parade Outlook

Despite the financial challenges, organizers say the 2027 Pride parade will still happen. However, the path to the event requires adjustments to the organization’s operating model.

To align spending with the money available, leadership is actively evaluating structural changes. “Cuts absolutely like those are in the near term, we absolutely need to explore cuts and figure out where in our operating model, even our staffing model, where we can cut to save expenses,” Elliott stated.

While the exact shape of future celebrations remains under evaluation as tax returns are still being worked on, leadership insists the organization is committed to its future.