IBAC: Victoria Public Servants Concealed Flawed COVID Grants

Victorian Public Servants Concealed Millions in Flawed COVID-19 Grants

Senior Victorian public servants covered up financial losses reaching up to $285 million resulting from flawed COVID-19 business support payments disbursed to thousands of ineligible recipients, an anti-corruption investigation has revealed.

The Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission (IBAC) tabled its Operation Harmonia special report in parliament, detailing actions taken by officers within the former Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions. The watchdog found that during the pandemic, the Victorian government spent an estimated $257 million on support grants distributed to 9,000 ineligible businesses. To qualify for these funds, businesses were required to be registered for goods and services tax (GST). By mid-2021, departmental officials realized potential vulnerabilities in how GST metrics were applied, suspecting that up to $285 million had gone to enterprises that had backdated their registrations.

@BenCarrollMP I’m assuming if you don’t respond, you know all about the corruption. “Victoria's corruption watchdog has exposed "serious failures" by senior public servants who covered up a suspected $285m Covid-19 grant scandal.The bombshell special report on Operation…” — https://x.com/GofGovernance/status/2110565110372810925

Rather than disclose these administrative errors, senior officials chose to conceal the true scale of the misspent funds. “This was not a one-off event, nor was it due to an oversight,” the IBAC report stated, noting that misleading information was intentionally created and circulated over an extended period. The associate secretary and deputy secretary opted to withhold findings from their superiors, directing that details regarding the suspected losses be scrubbed entirely from draft reports intended for the then-minister for Industry Support and Recovery, Martin Pakula, and the Victorian Auditor General’s Office.

Decoding the Financial Discrepancies and Official Responses

The investigation outlined how the cover-up persisted even as external oversight intensified. When the Victorian Auditor General launched an audit of the grants in 2022, the deputy secretary prepared a ministerial brief for incoming minister Ben Carroll containing false and misleading claims. That document asserted that Minister Pakula had been fully apprised of the assessment approach and that no erroneous payments had occurred. IBAC commissioner Victoria Elliott characterized that specific assertion as disingenuous, though the watchdog made no adverse findings against Carroll, who currently serves as Victorian premier.

Photo: abc.net.au

abc.net.au noted that IBAC’s findings pointed to self-censoring within the bureaucracy, as officials withheld data out of concern that it would anger the minister or reflect poorly on the department. In his response to the commission, Pakula cautioned against attributing the failure of public servants to provide truthful briefings to presumed ministerial displeasure, calling such a signal dangerous for the public service. Premier Carroll expressed surprise upon learning of the findings, emphasizing the importance of frank and fearless advice from public servants.

Whistleblower Revelations and Departmental Restructuring

The integrity probe was initiated following disclosures from whistleblowers who reported corrupt conduct inside the department, which was subsequently replaced in 2023 by the Department of Jobs, Skills, Industry and Regions. Commissioner Elliott praised the whistleblowers for their bravery in coming forward to expose the systemic failures.

Opposition figures seized on the findings to criticize the government’s pandemic financial management. Victorian Opposition Leader Jess Wilson asserted that the report provided further evidence of mismanaged taxpayer funds during repeated lockdowns in Melbourne. Meanwhile, officials across the Victorian public sector face pressure to integrate the lessons from Operation Harmonia to safeguard public funds against future fraud and ensure rigorous transparency.

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