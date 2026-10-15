Get a 1min.AI Lifetime Subscription for $69.97

A lifetime subscription to the 1min.AI Advanced Business Plan is available for $69.97, reduced from its standard $540 MSRP, with availability closing on October 15, Mashable reported. The all-in-one platform provides centralized access to multiple large language models and utility tools, though the promotion’s expiration date differs across retail listings.

Stacking LLMs Without Multiple Subscriptions

Managing distinct vendor accounts for text generation, image rendering, and document parsing creates friction in daily technical workflows. Individual subscriptions to primary models quickly accumulate overhead costs for independent developers and small engineering teams. The platform addresses this by routing queries through a single dashboard where users can query models side by side.

The service incorporates access to prominent foundational models, including variants from OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google. Users can execute tasks ranging from raw code generation to keyword research and PDF summarization without maintaining separate API keys or individual billing profiles. Yahoo Tech noted that the bundle includes access to ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini.

Credit Allocation and Plan Mechanics

Under the terms of the Advanced Business Plan, subscribers receive 4,000,000 credits each monthly billing cycle. Additional credits—up to 450,000 per month—can be earned through platform engagement tasks like daily logins. These credits draw from a unified pool across text, image, audio, and video generation endpoints.

Unused credits roll over to the subsequent month rather than expiring immediately. The plan accommodates up to 20 team members within shared workspaces, alongside an unlimited prompt library and brand voice configurations. According to Yahoo Tech’s breakdown of the bundle’s throughput, the monthly allotment supports approximately 1,112,500 words of text output or around 1,186 generated images.

Retailer Discrepancies on Expiration Timelines

Promotional deadlines for the discounted software package showed conflicting dates across publishing partners. While Mashable specified an availability cutoff of October 15, alternative listings from Yahoo Tech and SFGate cited an expiration date of October 11. StackSocial, the platform managing the transaction, notes that pricing and inventory terms remain subject to change regardless of the listed schedule.

Photo: tech.yahoo.com