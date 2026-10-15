Mohamed Salah sets Super Lig record with Trabzonspor

Mohamed Salah has shattered the Turkish Super Lig record for the fastest player to register 10 goal contributions, reaching the milestone in just seven matches following his summer move from Liverpool. The 34-year-old Egyptian forward now sits atop the league’s scoring charts with seven goals and three assists, though an elusive first European goal in a maroon and blue shirt awaits him against Finland’s KuPS Kuopio.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Captaincy Value: Salah’s direct involvement in 10 of Trabzonspor’s 16 league goals makes him a major attacking threat for the club.

Assist Trajectory: His recent assist against Samsunspor pulls him even at the summit of the league’s assist charts, boosting his dual-threat positional value.

His recent assist against Samsunspor pulls him even at the summit of the league’s assist charts, boosting his dual-threat positional value. Market Momentum: Operating alongside fellow forwards like Victor Osimhen and Vedat Muriqi, Salah’s domestic form drives heavy attention.

Record-Breaking Domestic Impact

The talk in Trabzon has shifted rapidly from a promising start to a historic goalscoring phenomenon. Salah has been directly involved in 10 of Trabzonspor’s 16 goals across the opening seven weeks of the domestic campaign. This run set a new Turkish Super Lig record as the fastest recorded ascent to double-figure goal contributions.

Mohamed Salah marked his first Super Lig start by scoring twice to fire Trabzonspor to a 2-1 victory over Basaksehir 👑😎Read more 🔗 https://t.co/yaKGLoZbl9 pic.twitter.com/Aj1WWQ5s7Q — https://x.com/goal/status/2091759150175039884

His domestic account opened steadily from the bench against Kasimpasa before a two-goal display against Basaksehir. Subsequent strikes against Amedspor and a penalty against Genclerbirligi preceded a historic hat-trick in the derby against Galatasaray. That performance placed him level at the top of the scoring charts alongside Amedspor’s Urban and Gift Orban of Umit Sortif, while staying ahead of high-profile rivals such as Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen, Fenerbahce’s Vedat Muriqi, and Istanbul Basaksehir’s Eldor Shomurodov.

Player Club Super Lig Goals Mohamed Salah Trabzonspor 7 Gift Orban Umit Sortif 7

Chasing Continental Breakthrough

Despite domestic dominance, continental success in a Trabzonspor kit remains unwritten. Salah prepares to face KuPS Kuopio seeking his maiden European goal for the club. Across a glittering career, European football holds no mysteries for the veteran forward, who boasts 50 Champions League goals, four in qualifying rounds, and 10 in the Europa League.

Yet, his previous two European appearances for Trabzonspor—both in the Europa League play-off legs against Hungary’s Ferencvaros—yielded no goals. He played the full 90 minutes in a 1-0 home defeat and featured for 64 minutes during a 4-0 away loss. This upcoming fixture provides an immediate platform to rectify that statistical blank on the continental stage.

Scoring Distribution and Tactical Trends

Trabzonspor’s tactical output reveals a stark halves-based dichotomy. The squad generates 75% of its goals—12 out of 16—in the opening 45 minutes. This includes five goals in the opening 15 minutes, two between the 16th and 30th minutes, and five between the 31st and 45th minutes, translating to a fierce 2.29 goals per game rate.

Photo: The National

After the break, the well runs dry. The side registers zero goals between the 46th and 60th minutes, only two between the 61st and 75th, and two more in stoppage time. Defensively, however, stability reigns. Trabzonspor has conceded just five goals across seven matches—three in the first half and two in the second—bolstered by defensive organization and the form of goalkeeper Onana.

International Turbulence and League Resumption

Salah’s club success contrasts with a turbulent recent international window with Egypt. Salah left Egypt’s camp ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Sudan following a reported falling out with coach Hossam Hassan. The friction began after Salah was substituted at the 60-minute mark against Angola for what Hassan termed “technical reasons,” compounded by a dispute over comments regarding injured goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy.

MOHAMED SALAH’S BEST PERFORMANCE IN TURKEY | Trabzonspor vs Galatasaray | Superlig Turkish Lig

While the Egyptian Football Association stated that the plan was for Salah to sit out the artificial-pitch fixture in Juba before rejoining the squad for the friendly against South Africa, he did not return. Instead, multiple outlets reported he traveled to England before returning to Turkey on October 10 to begin training with Trabzonspor.

Trabzonspor currently sits fifth in the Super Lig standings, three points behind league leaders Galatasaray. As domestic competition resumes following the international break, Salah aims to translate his record-setting domestic momentum into European success.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.