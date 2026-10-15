White House Defends New Press Secretary Katie Zacharia Over Law License Controversy

Katie Zacharia, President Donald Trump’s newly appointed White House press secretary, faces intense scrutiny over her legal credentials after public databases and watchdog groups revealed a lack of bar admission records across all fifty U.S. states and Washington, D.C.

Here is why that matters right now. When President Trump announced Zacharia’s appointment last week, he described her as a lawyer, a title she has frequently used throughout her career. But as Thairath reported earlier this week, public records tell a different story, sparking a formal ethics complaint and leaving the administration scrambling to defend her professional background.

The Missing Bar Admission and the Beijing Explanation

The controversy erupted on Tuesday during Zacharia’s first official White House press briefing on the South Lawn, just before she and President Trump departed for a campaign rally in Alaska. When reporters pressed the president about which state bar Zacharia had passed, Trump tossed the question to her.

New White House press secretary Katie Zacharia opened her first briefing by praising Donald Trump and his midterm campaign. Zacharia, 41, is a conservative commentator who previously worked as a senior communications adviser for Trump Media & Technology Group, the… pic.twitter.com/BK2X1XSwII — https://x.com/AP/status/2110025692331016676

“When I moved to China,” Zacharia responded, offering an answer that failed to clarify her licensing status. MGR Online noted that her response left journalists and the public deeply confused about her qualifications to practice law.

Earning a Juris Doctor, however, does not automatically grant a license to practice law in the United States. According to a Wall Street Journal report cited by Thairath, Zacharia previously sat for the California bar exam after graduation but did not pass, as she was simultaneously preparing for her wedding and an upcoming move to Beijing.

Public databases maintained by the State Bar of California contain no record of her admission under any iteration of her name. Rick Coca, a spokesperson for the California state bar, confirmed that the agency has no record of issuing a license to anyone under the names Kate Sharon Zacharia or Kate Sharon Black. Furthermore, an independent review by the news site Popular Information found zero evidence of a law license in any of the fifty states or the federal district.

Formal Ethics Complaints and White House Pushback

The discrepancy quickly escalated from a media talking point into a potential legal headache. On Wednesday, the watchdog group Campaign for Accountability filed a formal petition with the State Bar of California. The group asked regulators to investigate whether Zacharia repeatedly and improperly held herself out to the public as an attorney without a valid license.

Photo: Vietnam.vn

While the state bar declined to confirm whether an active investigation is underway due to confidentiality rules, the pressure on the administration mounted rapidly.

The White House has stood firmly behind its new spokesperson. Steven Cheung, the White House communications director, defended Zacharia, calling her an exceptionally qualified and highly capable professional. Zacharia herself released a statement insisting she performed international transactional legal work with all necessary qualifications.

Photo: MGR Online

Her professional resume includes a stint in the international legal team at the Zhong Lun Law Firm in Beijing between 2011 and 2013, alongside roles with the nonprofit Fix California and Trump Media & Technology Group. Yet, legal analysts point out that Chinese law restricts bar admissions strictly to Chinese citizens, meaning foreign lawyers in Beijing generally function in non-litigation advisory roles rather than practicing law in local courts.

Professional Milestone Reported Timeline Verified Status Pepperdine Law Graduation 2011 Confirmed Degree Zhong Lun Law Firm (Beijing) 2011–2013 Non-Citizen Advisory Role California Bar Examination Post-2011 Unpassed / Unlicensed White House Press Secretary Appointment October 2026 Active Assignment

The Broader Political Transition

This credential controversy coincides with a major operational shift inside the West Wing. Zacharia stepped into the role to succeed Karoline Leavitt, who departed in August to prepare for the birth of her second child before joining Fox News. With the midterm elections approaching, the White House press office needs absolute message discipline.

Katie Zacharia holds first briefing as White House press secretary | full video

Yet, as Vietnam.vn reported, President Trump selected Zacharia precisely for her loyalty and her vigorous support of the MAGA movement across crucial battleground states during the 2024 campaign. But with regulators now examining her professional history, the administration’s focus has shifted from touting her policy goals to defending her basic credentials.

Whether the state bar inquiry leads to formal disciplinary action remains entirely uncertain. But for a communications team tasked with selling a legislative agenda to skeptical voters, having a spokesperson dogged by questions over her professional title is an unwelcome distraction. As the midterm blitz accelerates, the administration must decide whether the defense of Zacharia’s background will overshadow her daily briefings at the podium.