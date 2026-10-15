Red Bull Hardline BC Rescheduled to Friday Due to Weather

Red Bull Hardline British Columbia’s inaugural finals on Cypress Mountain have been moved forward to Friday, October 16, at 12:00 PM PT. Organizers adjusted the schedule because incoming rain is forecasted overnight on Friday alongside high winds on Saturday, threatening race conditions on the exposed west-coast venue.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Ticketing adjustments honor all previously purchased Saturday passes for Friday’s rescheduled finals.

Broadcast schedules shift live to Red Bull TV and YouTube Red Bull Bike.

Cypress Mountain Weather Forces Schedule Overhaul

Weather is playing havoc again, this time forcing organizers to reschedule Red Bull Hardline BC’s debut, as Pinkbike reported. The initial race day for the inaugural Hardline competition in Canada appeared quite uncertain due to predicted overnight rain on Friday and Saturday winds. Organizers responded by moving the entire competitive slate forward by a day.

Planning for the weather on Cypress Mountain, which overlooks Vancouver and remains fully exposed to the west coast, is always tricky, especially in mid-October. According to Canadian Cycling Magazine, it is positive to witness Red Bull making adjustments so that Canadian spectators and competitors can still experience this eagerly awaited competition.

Event Session Original Date Revised Schedule Practice Pre-event Thursday, Oct. 15 (10 AM – 12 PM PT) Seeding Friday, Oct. 16 Thursday, Oct. 15 (2 PM – 5 PM PT)

Updated Spectator Access and Ticket Validation

All tickets that have already been purchased for both Friday and Saturday, including carpool and shuttle passes, remain completely valid for entry for the finals on Friday, October 16. Canadian Cycling Magazine confirmed that there will be no tickets available for practice and seeding on Thursday, October 15, and tickets for the finals are sold out.

Photo: Canadian Cycling Magazine

On Friday, the venue opens at 8:30 AM PT, followed by a morning practice session from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM PT. The main finals run from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM PT before the venue closes at 5:30 PM PT. Fans unable to make the trip to Vancouver can watch the broadcast live on Red Bull TV and YouTube Red Bull Bike.