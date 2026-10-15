Malaysia Ranks 5th Globally as Top Digital Nomad Spot in Asia for 2026

Malaysia secured the fifth spot globally in the 2026 Digital Nomad Visa Index published by Passportivity, scoring 82.9 out of 100 to emerge as the highest-ranked destination in Asia. The ranking assesses visa programs using criteria including income requirements, living costs, internet availability, safety, and English proficiency.

How Malaysia Leads Regional Competitors

Passportivity described Malaysia as the most practical option among the top five destinations worldwide. The report highlighted the country’s affordability, reliable internet connectivity, and widespread English-speaking environment. Applicants to Malaysia’s program face a minimum monthly income requirement of $2,000.

Global rankings placed New Zealand at the top with a score of 87.3, followed by Dominica at 85.3, Malta at 85.1, and Australia at 84.8. New Zealand secured its leading position partly through a low monthly income requirement of $610, high safety ratings, and internet access covering 96% of its population.

Other Asian destinations scored considerably lower in the 2026 index. Kazakhstan placed 27th globally, South Korea ranked 33rd, and Japan landed at 42nd.

Rank Country Score Monthly Income Requirement 1 New Zealand 87.3 $610 2 Dominica 85.3 Not specified in index 3 Malta 85.1 Not specified in index 4 Australia 84.8 Not specified in index 5 Malaysia 82.9 $2,000

Broader Regional Tourism Standing

The digital nomad ranking arrives alongside broader tourism data for Southeast Asia. Malaysia welcomed around 42 million international visitors in 2025, making it Southeast Asia’s most visited country, ahead of Thailand with more than 32 million.

According to the Rumavi Global Relocation Index 2026, Malaysia scored 79.1 out of 100 in the Best Countries for Digital Nomads category – ahead of destinations such as Portugal, Thailand, Georgia and Taiwan. #ANN #AsiaNewsNetworkhttps://t.co/DPEfxGDT9G — https://x.com/asianewsnetwork/status/2098034045246480683

Other popular regional hubs for remote workers trailed significantly in the latest immigration consultancy report. Bali, Indonesia, ranked 43rd globally, while Sri Lanka placed 45th. Both locations received moderate safety ratings and lower English proficiency scores in the evaluation. Internet access stood at 72% in Bali and 51% in Sri Lanka, while minimum monthly income requirements reached $5,000 for Bali compared to $2,000 for Sri Lanka.