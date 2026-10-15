Demon Slayer All 63 Episodes Now Streaming on Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video subscribers can now stream all 63 episodes of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba at no additional cost, removing the requirement to rent or purchase individual instalments. The release covers five complete story arcs, spanning from Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve through Hashira Training, across supported regions.

Streaming All Sixty Three Episodes Without Rental Fees

Prime Video has added the complete television anime catalog to its streaming catalog, encompassing 63 episodes.

The release spans five distinct story arcs, moving from Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve through Hashira Training.

The update follows the July 2026 streaming debut of the feature film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle on Crunchyroll.

Streaming Availability Expands Across Major Platforms

The official Demon Slayer USA account confirmed on X that the entire television run is now available to stream on Prime Video for subscribers in supported regions. Previously, viewers had to rely on digital rental or purchase options to watch the series from the beginning. This inclusion arrives as audiences look back over Tanjiro Kamado’s journey following the theatrical rollout of the franchise’s final film project. Network broadcasts for the television series originally ran across Fuji TV, Tokyo MX, and numerous regional Japanese stations between 2019 and 2024, directed by a team including Hideki Hosokawa, Shinya Shimomura, Akihiko Uda, Takuro Takahashi, Shuji Miyahara, Masaru Takeuchi, Toshiyuki Shirai, Takuya Nonaka, Yuki Ito, Ken Takahashi, Takahiro Majima, and Yusuke Shibata, with voice performances by Natsuki Hanae as Tanjiro Kamado and Akari Kito as Nezuko Kamado.

Setting the Stage for the Infinity Castle Trilogy

The arrival of all 63 television episodes on Prime Video gives subscribers a direct way to catch up on the narrative before the continuation of the final film trilogy. The television run concludes with the Hashira Training arc, which ends as Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps enter Muzan Kibutsuji’s Infinity Castle. That pivotal transition sets up the final confrontation between the Demon Slayers and Muzan’s remaining forces, adapting the concluding chapters of Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga.

Milestone Platform / Window Details Television Anime Run Prime Video (Current) All 63 episodes covering five arcs now included with subscription. Unconfirmed Sequel Date Sony Pictures Leak (Sept. 2027) Tentative U.S. listing for Sept. 17, 2027; unconfirmed by studio.

Uncertainty Surrounds the Sequel Release Window

While the streaming catalog expands on Prime Video, news regarding the production of the second Infinity Castle installment has remained sparse. The project previously made headlines due to an unconfirmed release-date leak from Sony Pictures, which pointed to an untitled film arriving on September 17, 2027, in the United States, alongside a reported September 15, 2027, release in France on Crunchyroll. Neither Sony Pictures nor the official Demon Slayer team has addressed that speculation, leaving the exact premiere date for the sequel unconfirmed.