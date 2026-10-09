Prime Video Announces Bloodaxe Release Date and Teaser

Prime Video has announced that its high-profile historical drama series Bloodaxe will premiere globally on January 20, 2027, releasing all eight episodes of its first season simultaneously. Revealed at New York Comic Con, the project comes from Vikings creator Michael Hirst and Horatio Hirst, chronicling the 10th-century power struggles of Norse raider Erik Bloodaxe and his formidable wife, Gunnhild, Mother of Kings.

Here is the kicker: even before the first frame streams to subscribers in over 240 countries and territories, MGM Television has already pushed Season 2 into active production on location in Ireland, signaling platform confidence from Amazon MGM Studios.

Essential Facts About the Prime Video Norse Saga

Release Date: January 20, 2027, with all eight episodes dropping at once exclusively on Prime Video.

January 20, 2027, with all eight episodes dropping at once exclusively on Prime Video. Creative Force: Created, written, and executive produced by Michael Hirst and Horatio Hirst.

Created, written, and executive produced by Michael Hirst and Horatio Hirst. Core Cast: Xavier Molyneux stars as Erik Bloodaxe, alongside Jessica Madsen as Gunnhild, Mother of Kings.

A Brutal 10th-Century Power Struggle for the Throne of Norway

The narrative centers on the violent political landscape surrounding Erik Bloodaxe, one of history’s most notorious Norse rulers. Alongside his strategic and equally ruthless wife Gunnhild, the couple navigates a treacherous campaign for the Norwegian crown. The official synopsis details a landscape torn apart by fierce rivals, shifting loyalties, and bloody betrayals as war looms over the kingdom.

As the conflict escalates, the chaos draws in competing Scandinavian monarchs and a powerful English ruler. The resulting dynastic friction and family chaos evoke comparisons to the intense political maneuvering seen in House of the Dragon. For Michael Hirst, the project marks a return to historical territory after steering six seasons of Vikings, though this iteration explores a distinct generation of Scandinavian rulers.

Expanding the Ensemble Cast Across Two Seasons

Production momentum remains high for the multi-season commitment. Ahead of the New York Comic Con teaser rollout, further Season 2 cast were unveiled, including Maddy Ambus, Steven Brand, and Lasse Steen. They join an expansive international ensemble that includes Karlis Arnolds Avots, Levi Miller, Rod Hallett, Alina Tomnikov, Sisse Marie, Rune Temte, and Jesper Christensen.

Behind the camera, an experienced veteran crew leads production. Morgan O’Sullivan executive produces through his O’Sullivan Productions label alongside Steve Stark of Toluca Pictures. Additional executive producer credits are shared by Arturo Interian, John Weber, and Sheila Hockin.

Production Detail Specification Platform Prime Video (Global) Season 1 Episode Count 8 Episodes (All releasing simultaneously) Creators & Showrunners Michael Hirst and Horatio Hirst Lead Cast Xavier Molyneux (Erik Bloodaxe), Jessica Madsen (Gunnhild) Studio & Status MGM Television; Season 2 currently filming in Ireland

Streaming Strategy and the Global Norse Landscape

Prime Video’s decision to drop all eight episodes of Bloodaxe at once on January 20, 2027, is a strategy for the series. By securing a Season 2 renewal while principal photography moves forward in Ireland, Amazon MGM Studios is betting on sustained viewer retention and cross-territory engagement across more than 240 countries.

Photo: Yahoo

Whether this new chapter in Norse television can match the long-term cultural footprint of its predecessor remains to be seen, but the creative team’s deep familiarity with historical warfare ensures a grand-scale launch.