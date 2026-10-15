Rutgers Study Links Ozempic and Wegovy to Vision Loss

Rutgers Study Links GLP-1 Receptor Agonists to Rare Optic Nerve Complications

A large study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine and led by Rutgers researchers indicates that widely prescribed diabetes and weight loss medications like Ozempic and Wegovy are associated with a modest increase in the risk of ischemic optic neuropathy, a rare condition causing sudden, potentially permanent vision loss.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

What happened: Researchers found a small statistical association between GLP-1 medications and a rare eye condition where blood flow to the optic nerve drops.

Researchers found a small statistical association between GLP-1 medications and a rare eye condition where blood flow to the optic nerve drops. Who is affected: The absolute risk remains low—about three to four additional cases per 10,000 patients over an 18-month period, mostly appearing in men and adults in the older portion of the study population.

The absolute risk remains low—about three to four additional cases per 10,000 patients over an 18-month period, mostly appearing in men and adults in the older portion of the study population. What patients should do: Watch for sudden vision changes like blurriness or missing spots, and seek immediate help from an eye doctor if symptoms occur.

Clinical Findings from Rutgers and Prior Research

The Rutgers study analyzed a large health database of U.S. adults aged 18 to 65 with Type 2 diabetes who recently started taking glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, or GLP-1s. These drugs include semaglutide, sold under the brand names Ozempic and Wegovy, and tirzepatide, marketed as Mounjaro and Zepbound. While these medications effectively manage blood sugar and reduce cardiovascular risks, scientists continue to track their safety profiles.

Chintan Dave, a core faculty member at the Center for Pharmacoepidemiology and Treatment Science within the Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research, noted that while the overall rise in risk is minimal, it holds clinical significance because the resulting condition involves abrupt vision loss. Most affected patients in the research were men or men and women aged 50 to 65. The condition in question—often referred to as non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION)—occurs when blood supply to the front portion of the optic nerve becomes insufficient. This damages the nerve and disrupts visual signals sent to the brain.

Fox News reported that hundreds of consumers are currently suing the manufacturers of GLP-1 receptor agonists, alleging the medications caused NAION. The lawsuits target Novo Nordisk, maker of Ozempic and Wegovy, and Eli Lilly, manufacturer of Mounjaro and Zepbound. Both companies have disputed the allegations. Novo Nordisk called the lawsuits meritless and pointed to company-funded research showing no increased risk, while Eli Lilly maintained that current studies do not prove GLP-1 medications cause the condition.

Study / Source Key Finding on GLP-1s and Vision Risk Observed Risk Magnitude JAMA Ophthalmology (2024 Harvard Study) Evaluated semaglutide prescriptions in patients with Type 2 diabetes. Approximately a fourfold higher relative risk; absolute risk remains very low. JAMA Ophthalmology (2025 Analysis) Compared semaglutide users against patients taking SGLT2 inhibitors. Modest increase in NAION risk after adjusting for confounding variables.

Regulatory Responses and Unanswered Questions

Fox News noted that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is reviewing available evidence regarding a possible association between semaglutide and NAION but has not issued a safety warning or concluded that the drug causes the condition. At the same time, the European Medicines Agency determined there was adequate proof of a potential connection to suggest incorporating NAION into European product information for semaglutide as a “very rare” side effect.

Despite these observations, researchers caution that observational studies cannot definitively prove direct causation. Underlying health conditions, such as hypertension or obesity itself, may contribute to the observed risks. Douglas Lazzaro, an ophthalmologist at NYU Langone Health, noted to Fox News Digital that assessing statistical significance is difficult due to multiple confounding variables, though the increased risk persisted after controlling for patient weight, age, and blood pressure.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Patients who may already be at greater risk, such as men and adults aged 50 to 65, should discuss potential ocular risks with their prescribing clinicians. Anyone experiencing sudden, painless vision changes—such as blurriness, dimming, loss of peripheral vision, or missing areas in their field of view, particularly upon waking up—should seek prompt ophthalmologic evaluation.

The Study That Linked Ozempic & Wegovy to NAION | Weitz & Luxenberg

Future Research and Continued Safety Monitoring

As the popularity of GLP-1 medications expands to treat broader populations with and without Type 2 diabetes, independent researchers and regulatory bodies continue to monitor long-term safety data. Whether future randomized controlled trials will establish a direct mechanism of action remains an open question for the scientific community.

References

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