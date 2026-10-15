Numbuzin announces number mask sales surpass 100 million

Skincare brand numbuzin announced that cumulative global and domestic sales of its “Number Mask Pack” series have surpassed 100 million units, according to hankyung.com reporting on October 15, 2026. The milestone highlights consumer demand for products segmented by specific skin concerns.

In Plain English: The Takeaway

Targeted Formulations: The mask series utilizes distinct numbering to categorize formulations addressing individual skin concerns, such as hydration and soothing, elasticity and vitality, pore and skin texture, cooling and calming, blemish and brightening, and wrinkle and lifting.

The mask series utilizes distinct numbering to categorize formulations addressing individual skin concerns, such as hydration and soothing, elasticity and vitality, pore and skin texture, cooling and calming, blemish and brightening, and wrinkle and lifting. Material Science Integration: Product characteristics are distinguished by essence ingredients and sheet materials, such as vitamin fabric sheets for the No. 5 mask and raw mugwort sheets for the No. 4 mask.

Product characteristics are distinguished by essence ingredients and sheet materials, such as vitamin fabric sheets for the No. 5 mask and raw mugwort sheets for the No. 4 mask. Omnichannel Distribution: Sales figures reflect aggregated performance across major domestic retail channels like Olive Young alongside international e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Qoo10.

Global Sales Milestones and Distribution Channels for the Number Mask Pack

The 100-million-unit threshold encompasses comprehensive worldwide and domestic sales data gathered between 2022 and October 2026, as detailed in self-reported company figures. The product line relies on a stratified approach to skincare, separating formulations into distinct functional categories. These include moisture and soothing (No. 1), elasticity and vitality (No. 2), pore and skin texture (No. 3), cooling and calming (No. 4), blemish and brightening (No. 5), and wrinkle and lifting (No. 9).

Manufacturing specifications vary intentionally across the product numbering system. For instance, the No. 5 variant incorporates a vitamin fabric sheet, whereas the No. 4 variant utilizes a raw mugwort sheet. This approach aims to allow consumers to select products based on their skin condition and the season.

Mask Designation Primary Target Sheet Material No. 1 Hydration & Soothing Not specified No. 4 Cooling & Calming Raw Mugwort Sheet No. 5 Blemish & Brightening Vitamin Fabric Sheet No. 9 Wrinkle & Lifting Not specified

Consumer Segmentation and Strategic Product Development

According to corporate statements, this milestone reflects the efficacy of offering customized skincare lineups tailored to consumer-specific skin concerns. By segmenting products based on skin state and season, the brand has successfully captured market share across both domestic retail channels and international e-commerce ecosystems.

A numbuzin representative stated that achieving the 100-million-unit mark stems directly from providing customized product lineups aligned with consumer skin concerns, adding that the brand will continue focusing on product fundamentals and offering products that consider diverse skin concerns.

Future Trajectory and Product Line Expansion

Following the self-reported sales milestone announced in mid-October 2026, numbuzin maintains its focus on its targeted product architecture. The brand continues to distribute its tiered mask variations through established domestic platforms like Olive Young as well as major cross-border e-commerce networks including Amazon and Qoo10.

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