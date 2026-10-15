Gardiner and Livai Sentenced for Pig Cruelty After Seven Euthanised

Seven pigs were euthanised and two men sentenced in the Palmerston North District Court following an Animal Welfare Act investigation into pigs found living in boggy mud, without adequate water or proper food, by Ministry for Primary Industries inspectors.

The Bottom Line

John Leeroy Gardiner, 66, received an indefinite disqualification from owning or managing pigs alongside 300 hours of community work.

Hudson Tukuafu Muli-Ki-Ha’an Livai, 61, was disqualified for 10 years and ordered to complete 260 hours of community work.

Ministry for Primary Industries inspectors intervened after receiving a complaint regarding a severely injured sow with broken legs and no water access.

Palmerston North Farm Investigation Reveals Severe Neglect

Ministry for Primary Industries animal welfare inspectors and veterinarians launched an investigation into the Palmerston North property after receiving a direct complaint. They discovered a sow with broken legs, unable to stand, and completely lacking access to water. Herb Verstegen, MPI district manager of animal welfare and NAIT compliance for the Central region, noted that the seriously injured animal was in poor body condition and had to be put down to end its suffering.

Inspectors found that pens on the property were in total disarray and the infrastructure was heavily degraded. The animals lacked sufficient access to water troughs, while the food provided consisted solely of supermarket waste that failed to meet basic nutritional needs. Floors were choked with pig wastage and boggy mud, and the shelters lacked any bedding whatsoever.

Injuries Multiplied by Improper Care and Failed Directives

Beyond the primary neglect, investigators found that many of the remaining pigs bore severe injuries caused by attacking each other while fiercely competing for limited food and water. Rather than seeking professional veterinary care for an injured animal, an amateur attempt at treatment was made, which only inflicted further pain and distress.

The court heard that both Gardiner and Livai failed to rectify conditions even after receiving direct instructions from the ministry.

Court Penalties and Official Warnings

In the Palmerston North District Court, Gardiner received an indefinite ban preventing him from owning or being in charge of pigs, paired with 300 hours of community work. Co-offender Livai received a 10-year disqualification from pig ownership and management, alongside 260 hours of community work.

Offender Disqualification Period Community Work John Leeroy Gardiner (66) Indefinite 300 Hours Hudson Tukuafu Muli-Ki-Ha’an Livai (61) 10 Years 260 Hours

Following the sentencing, the Ministry for Primary Industries urged members of the public who witness any form of animal ill-treatment to immediately report it through their dedicated reporting channel at 0800 008 333.