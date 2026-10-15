Broncos Cornerback Riley Moss Questionable to Play Against Seahawks

Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss is listed as questionable for Thursday Night Football due to a rib injury against the Seattle Seahawks.
Fantasy & Market Impact
- The absence of Pat Surtain II and Talanoa Hufanga creates challenges for the Denver backfield against opposing players like Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Secondary Shuffles on a Short Week
According to denverbroncos.com, cornerback Riley Moss could return to game action for the prime-time fixture at Empower Field at Mile High. Moss picked up the rib injury against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4 and subsequently missed Denver’s Week 5 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Throughout the short preparation week, Moss logged limited participation designations across all three practice walkthroughs and estimations.
Yet, the defensive alignment remains precarious. Reports noted that safety Talanoa Hufanga is likely to miss the next two to three games, while star cornerback Pat Surtain II targets an eventual return against the Arizona Cardinals. Those simultaneous multi-starter absences leave the Broncos heavily reliant on depth pieces.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday Status
|Game Status
|Riley Moss
|CB
|Ribs
|Limited
|Questionable
|Talanoa Hufanga
|S
|Ankle
|DNP
|Out
|Pat Surtain II
|CB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Out
|Brandon Jones
|S
|Foot
|Full
|Available
|Ben Powers
|G
|Biceps
|Full
|Available
Upfront Stability Amid Backfield Strain
While the secondary absorbs heavy blows, the front seven and offensive line receive vital boosts. Safety Brandon Jones shook off a foot designation, defensive lineman Sai’vion Jones recovered from a shoulder concern, and guard Ben Powers managed a biceps issue. All three logged full participation by Wednesday and carry no game designations into kickoff, ensuring full availability for head coach Sean Payton’s tactical deployment.
On the opposing sideline, Seattle arrives with its own share of roster management issues. Yahoo Sports documented that running back Zach Charbonnet is listed as out due to a knee injury, while wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba upgraded to full participation after managing an ankle issue earlier in the week. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. MT with national broadcast coverage on Prime Video.
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