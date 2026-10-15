Broncos Cornerback Riley Moss Questionable to Play Against Seahawks

Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss is listed as questionable for Thursday Night Football due to a rib injury against the Seattle Seahawks.

Fantasy & Market Impact

The absence of Pat Surtain II and Talanoa Hufanga creates challenges for the Denver backfield against opposing players like Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Secondary Shuffles on a Short Week

According to denverbroncos.com, cornerback Riley Moss could return to game action for the prime-time fixture at Empower Field at Mile High. Moss picked up the rib injury against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4 and subsequently missed Denver’s Week 5 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Throughout the short preparation week, Moss logged limited participation designations across all three practice walkthroughs and estimations.

Riley Moss exits with rib injury, both Broncos’ cornerbacks questionable won’t return against 49ers https://t.co/B1WUs7TLRJ — https://x.com/PostBroncos/status/2106965795485966675

Yet, the defensive alignment remains precarious. Reports noted that safety Talanoa Hufanga is likely to miss the next two to three games, while star cornerback Pat Surtain II targets an eventual return against the Arizona Cardinals. Those simultaneous multi-starter absences leave the Broncos heavily reliant on depth pieces.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Status Game Status Riley Moss CB Ribs Limited Questionable Talanoa Hufanga S Ankle DNP Out Pat Surtain II CB Ankle DNP Out Brandon Jones S Foot Full Available Ben Powers G Biceps Full Available

Upfront Stability Amid Backfield Strain

While the secondary absorbs heavy blows, the front seven and offensive line receive vital boosts. Safety Brandon Jones shook off a foot designation, defensive lineman Sai’vion Jones recovered from a shoulder concern, and guard Ben Powers managed a biceps issue. All three logged full participation by Wednesday and carry no game designations into kickoff, ensuring full availability for head coach Sean Payton’s tactical deployment.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

On the opposing sideline, Seattle arrives with its own share of roster management issues. Yahoo Sports documented that running back Zach Charbonnet is listed as out due to a knee injury, while wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba upgraded to full participation after managing an ankle issue earlier in the week. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. MT with national broadcast coverage on Prime Video.

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