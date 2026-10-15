High-Calorie Diets Cause Cognitive Decline by Damaging Synapses

A single protein decline triggered by overeating is now directly tied to the cognitive slowing long observed in heavy diets. Published in September in Molecular Psychiatry, new research including Hitoshi Okazawa of the Institute of Science Tokyo exposes the molecular damage happening inside the brain’s synapses.

Tracking Dietary Excess to Synaptic Decay

Clinical observations have long linked high-calorie foods to sluggish brain functions. But the exact biological pathways remained hidden.

To find them, a team including Hitoshi Okazawa placed mice on a high-calorie diet for durations of one or six weeks. They compared these subjects against a control group eating regular food.

The PQBP1 Protein Mechanism Under Insulin Restriction

The experiments revealed a marked decline in polyglutamine binding protein 1—known as PQBP1—in the mice on the high-calorie diet. This specific protein is responsible for regulating the production of proteins necessary for proper nerve cell transmission.

Further biochemical analysis showed that insulin restricted the mechanism that creates PQBP1 under high-calorie conditions. That restriction directly caused abnormalities in synaptic components, which degraded neural circuit functions.

Reversing Neural Deficits Through Targeted Interventions

Can these neurological deficits be undone? The research team tested targeted interventions on the affected subjects.

Both the synaptic abnormalities and the cognitive declines showed measurable improvement once the mice received treatments to add PQBP1 or drugs to treat diabetes.

Implications for Alzheimer’s Prevention and Metabolic Health

Hitoshi Okazawa noted that a further study may help prevent Alzheimer’s among people with diabetes or obesity.

By establishing a direct molecular link between metabolic stress and synaptic decay, the study bridges the gap between systemic endocrine disruption and localized neurodegeneration.