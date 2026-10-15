Drone Attack Hits Tanker Yara J Off Romanian Coast in Black Sea

The Attack on the Yara J and Romanian Interventions

The maritime incident unfolded approximately 9 to 10 nautical miles from the Romanian coast near the village of Casla Vadanei. Witnesses recorded an explosion and a subsequent fire aboard the Comorian-flagged tanker Yara J. The vessel, identified as IMO 9221803, was operating with an empty cargo hold in Romanian territorial waters when the incident occurred. The ship was located roughly 19 kilometers southeast of Sulina, near the border with Moldova.

The Romanian Naval Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC) received an alert from the ship and requested the Romanian Agency for Life Saving at Sea (ARSVOM) to execute a rescue mission. The Syrian crew managed to evacuate the vessel, and the shipboard flames were extinguished. The Romanian Border Police confirmed that all personnel aboard were safe and that the crew did not request support or assistance. While Radu Miruta stated it remains unclear if a drone caused the damage, noting that an investigation is underway, the incident has prompted ongoing scrutiny of maritime security.

Comoros-flagged oil/chemical tanker YARA J was struck by drones while ~8-10nm southeast of Sulina breakwater inside Romanian territorial waters last evening.This was the first such attack on a commercial vessel within territorial waters of a NATO member state.@MarineTraffic pic.twitter.com/x934hOQ3VR — https://x.com/Globalwatchh/status/2110467130621927868

Concurrently, the Romanian Ministry of Defense reported that two aerial targets breached national airspace at 8:04 p.m. Radar operators lost track of the first target over the water, while the second crossed into Ukrainian airspace at 8:13 p.m., heading toward Vâlcove. It was eventually destroyed by Ukrainian air defense near the village of Reni, north of the Chilia branch, with the air alert lifted at 9:14 p.m. Romanian authorities have previously conducted training for F-16 pilots regarding quick reactions against drones.

Escalating Black Sea Drone Strikes and Regional Toll

Wednesday’s strike on the Yara J follows other recent incidents in the Black Sea. Two additional vessels were hit in Bulgarian waters on October 6, and Rumen Radev stated that it makes sense that Russia is responsible for the two attacks occurring this week.

Photo: NOVA

A separate drone attack targeted the Turkish-flagged bulk carrier Royad Mammadov, which was transporting Ukrainian corn from the port of Izmajil toward Italy. The vessel was struck near the Pescaruš offshore oil platform, approximately 37 kilometers from the Romanian coast. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that two Russian unmanned aerial vehicles targeted the ship. The captain of the vessel reportedly died, and the ship’s cook remained missing, while 11 surviving crew members—comprising nationals from Azerbaijan and India—were rescued and transferred by helicopter to a hospital. Rear Admiral Sorin Learschi of the Romanian Navy noted that information regarding the casualties remained conflicting in the immediate aftermath.

Photo: Aktualne

Vessel Name Flag / Type Location of Incident Casualties & Status Yara J Comoros / Tanker Off Casla Vadanei, Romania (approx. 9-10 nm) Evacuated safely, fire extinguished; no fatalities reported. Royad Mammadov Turkey / Bulk Carrier Near Pescaruš platform, Black Sea Two dead (including captain), 11 rescued. Unnamed Vessels (2) Cargo Ships Bulgarian waters Attacked; one sunk, 11 crew members presumed dead.

While Moscow’s actions have largely halted Ukrainian maritime agricultural exports, Kyiv’s counter-strikes have forced Russia to seek alternative export routes. While Turkey proposed a ceasefire regarding maritime traffic, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that it would be impossible to monitor such an initiative.