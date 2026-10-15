North Jakarta Fire Kills Two and Destroys 150 Homes

A devastating fire tore through the Penjaringan residential area in North Jakarta on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, claiming two lives and leaving approximately 500 people displaced. The blaze, which began in an abandoned wooden structure, leveled 150 homes and scorched a 6,400-square-meter area, according to data from the local fire and rescue department.

The Fatal Sequence of the Penjaringan Blaze

The fire was first reported at 1:55 p.m. By 2:00 p.m. WIB, 135 personnel and 27 fire pump units were deployed to the site on Jalan Kertajaya IV, Kelurahan Penjaringan. While the fire was brought under control by 3:17 p.m. and fully extinguished by 4:20 p.m. according to ANTARA News, the toll on the community was already absolute.

Tragically, the fire claimed the lives of a grandmother, identified by residents as Wulan or Soimah, and her six-year-old grandson, Muhammad Nabil. Sidik, a 38-year-old resident, described the scene as the fire rapidly consumed the abandoned, plywood-constructed home where he first spotted the flames.

The Human Cost of Infrastructure Vulnerabilities

The tragedy highlights the persistent risks within densely packed urban settlements. Beyond the loss of life, one firefighter sustained injuries during the operation and was transported to the Koja Regional General Hospital for treatment. Many residents have been forced to scavenge through the charred ruins of their former homes to collect scrap metal and salvageable materials.

Photo: ANTARA News

“I am collecting scraps to eat, to buy daily food,” said Suheti, a local resident, as she sifted through the debris. The financial impact is staggering, with the local fire and rescue department estimating the total property damage at approximately Rp 8.99 billion.

The vulnerability of these neighborhoods often stems from outdated electrical infrastructure and high-density, flammable building materials. Gatot Sulaeman, an operations chief with the North Jakarta Fire and Rescue Department, stated that the preliminary investigation points toward a short circuit as the likely catalyst for the blaze.

Recovery Efforts and Community Resilience

The narrow alleyways—some less than three meters wide—that define this section of Penjaringan complicate both emergency access and future reconstruction. Local officials and volunteers are now emphasizing the need for a more systematic approach to fire safety in these high-risk zones, including the mapping of vulnerable residents—such as the elderly and children—to ensure more efficient evacuations during future emergencies.

Photo: Kompas

As the community begins the painful process of clearing the site, the focus remains on immediate survival. For residents like Nursin, who lost everything including his identity documents, the hope is for support that goes beyond immediate food aid. “I want it to be rebuilt, but how? I have no money,” he said. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the fragile state of housing in Jakarta’s most crowded districts, where a single electrical fault can erase the livelihoods of hundreds in a matter of hours.

The investigation into the official cause of the fire continues, as the neighborhood grapples with the loss of two of its own and the daunting task of rebuilding a life from ash.